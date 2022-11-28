Read full article on original website
Related
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
New York State Thruway Decorated with Teepees, Where Can You See Them?
The New York State Thruway stretches nearly 500 miles taking you from the Big Apple to the State Capital and eventually to Pennsylvania. Along the way you will see everything from mountains to cities and farmland. You might even see some surprises as well, like teepees. If you have traveled...
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?
With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
Best Places In the Country to Find A Job; How Does NY Rank?
For much of 2022 it has been reported that there are many jobs available in New York. The State's unemployment rate, as recently as October, is 3.6% while the Capital Region is at a low 2.2%. Both examples are improvements from a year ago. So, how does New York rank...
Santa Needs You! Be an Elf & Help New York Kids in Need This Xmas
How would you like to help the big guy this Christmas? Santa Claus gets inundated with letters during the Christmas season and he would love your help to get through them all. The United States Postal Service Operation Santa is underway and here's how you can make it a special holiday for underprivileged kids in New York.
‘Drive Me Crazy': New York is Going to Gouge Drivers Who Use the Thruway
For the first time in more than a decade, it's going to cost more to drive on the New York Thruway, no matter where in the state you're headed to. A system-wide increase is expected to be implemented in the near future, something that hasn't happened since 2010. Different areas, and different drivers, will be impacted more severely than others, but all passengers on the Thruway will see a hike in their tolls.
New York’s Official Warning To Snowmobile Owners
Making a monthly payment on a loan for a snowmobile is not too hard to swallow when the snow is flying! You work hard all summer to make the payments and get the sled ready for winter and the season is almost here! But there are a few things that you need to do before you hit the trails.
Can You Collect Money From Old Winning New York State Lottery Ticket?
The Mega Millions drawing for tomorrow, Friday, December 2, 2022, is $333 million. I'm sure you're praying to the lottery gods to win if you play. But, what if you find an old winning lottery ticket that you misplaced or forgot about, can you still collect the winnings?. The lottery...
MASSIVE! The Largest Mansion in the United States is Here in New York
How much living space does a person really need? Obviously, that can only be answered on a case-by-case basis. A newlywed couple with no children probably needs far less space than, say, the Kardashian clan. But the fact is, the size of the average newly-constructed home in the United States...
Do Not Disturb: Airline In New York State Gets Rid Of Telephone Customer Service
Calling customer service is a thing of the past with one airline here in New York State. An airline that flies out of several major airports in New York State has decided to cancel its telephone customer service. As someone who has flown on Frontier a number of times, I...
A Top Convenience Store In Country! See How Much You Know About Stewart’s?
In 2019 Stewart's Shops were voted one of the BEST convenience stores in the country! Made it all the way to #3! Here in New York State many consider Stewart's to be #1. Is it the ice cream or the coffee? What is it about Stewart's that is a New York State passion?
Google, Huge Media Company ‘Mislead’ New York With ‘Inaccurate Ads’
Google and DJs in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are accused of "showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules." On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office, along with officials from five other states and the FTC, secured $9.4 million from Google and iHeartMedia for airing misleading ads about a Google device.
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!
Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
23x The Fatal Dose: Details Emerge In NY Infant’s Fentanyl Death
We now have more details on the heartbreaking death of a Syracuse baby due to a fentanyl overdose. The 11-month-old's death on May 9 shocked the community and law enforcement, in a horrific new low of New York's opioid crisis. Illicit fentanyl manufactured outside the US is frequently added to...
Open or Closed On Thanksgiving? Here’s the Update on New York Stores
Thanksgiving is here! You've done everything you need to do to be ready for friends and family right? Me either! If your home is like mine you will need to grab some last minute items for you feast and possible to accommodate guests that have decided to spend the night. We should be in luck as some stores are open today.
NY State Police Ask for Your Help Following 2 Incidents at Capital Region Walmart
The Walmart in Queensbury has had it's challenges in 2022. Several thefts have been reported this year, including one this week where New York State Police are asking for your help in identifying 2 individuals. See the pictures below. According to Fortune, Walmart loses approximately 3 Billion dollars to theft...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0