For the first time in more than a decade, it's going to cost more to drive on the New York Thruway, no matter where in the state you're headed to. A system-wide increase is expected to be implemented in the near future, something that hasn't happened since 2010. Different areas, and different drivers, will be impacted more severely than others, but all passengers on the Thruway will see a hike in their tolls.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO