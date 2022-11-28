ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Is House Squatting Legal Anywhere in New York State?

With the abundance of ghost homes in New York State it is seldom that there's a neighborhood that has a home that the owners haven't just walked away from. What happens when there are people that just walk into one of those empty homes and start living in it?. Is...
Santa Needs You! Be an Elf & Help New York Kids in Need This Xmas

How would you like to help the big guy this Christmas? Santa Claus gets inundated with letters during the Christmas season and he would love your help to get through them all. The United States Postal Service Operation Santa is underway and here's how you can make it a special holiday for underprivileged kids in New York.
NEW YORK STATE
‘Drive Me Crazy': New York is Going to Gouge Drivers Who Use the Thruway

For the first time in more than a decade, it's going to cost more to drive on the New York Thruway, no matter where in the state you're headed to. A system-wide increase is expected to be implemented in the near future, something that hasn't happened since 2010. Different areas, and different drivers, will be impacted more severely than others, but all passengers on the Thruway will see a hike in their tolls.
NEW YORK STATE
New York’s Official Warning To Snowmobile Owners

Making a monthly payment on a loan for a snowmobile is not too hard to swallow when the snow is flying! You work hard all summer to make the payments and get the sled ready for winter and the season is almost here! But there are a few things that you need to do before you hit the trails.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Google, Huge Media Company ‘Mislead’ New York With ‘Inaccurate Ads’

Google and DJs in the Hudson Valley and across New York State are accused of "showing a blatant disrespect for truth-in-advertising rules." On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office, along with officials from five other states and the FTC, secured $9.4 million from Google and iHeartMedia for airing misleading ads about a Google device.
GEORGIA STATE
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!

Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
Schenectady, NY
