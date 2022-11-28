Read full article on original website
Conn. sees spike in pediatric and adult flu cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cases of the flu are starting to spike in both adult and pediatric patients across the state. “The flu can be dangerous for anybody who gets it the very young and the very old,” explains Dr. Leslie Sude, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics. Flu cases detected through tests at various […]
It’s not your imagination: COVID-19 has driven up health care costs across CT, experts say
When state Healthcare Advocate Ted Doolittle said, “Folks in [the] industry, we want to know your pain points,” the responses from assembled health insurers, pharmacy benefit managers, industry associations and policy analysts were swift and numerous. They were gathered Thursday morning for a forum on health care cost drivers in Connecticut, co-hosted by the Connecticut Insurance Department, the Office of the Healthcare Advocate and the Office of Health Strategy.
With CT essential worker bonuses done, more post-COVID issues arise
The larger question — how to rescue families from the economic shocks of the pandemic and inflation — has begun to heat up at the Capitol.
First Flu Death Of Season Confirmed In Connecticut As Person In 50s
Health officials have reported this season's first flu death in Connecticut. The individual who died in November was a resident of New London County and was in their 50s, the Connecticut Department of Health announced on Monday, Nov. 28. No further information about the patient is will be released, officials...
Connecticut health officials warn of early flu season, confirm 1st death in state
Connecticut Department of Public Health have confirmed the state's first flu-related death of the season – a patient in their 50s from the New London area.
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
Food insecurity concerns rise as free school lunches end this week
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Major changes coming to school districts across Connecticut. Thursday marks the end of universal free lunches at many Connecticut school districts. Federal COVID relief funds—in place since 2020—that have been covering free lunches at schools are set to expire on Dec. 1. “Many...
FBI uses straw to link ‘Route 91 bandit’ to 14 bank robberies, including 5 in Connecticut
A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91.
ConnectiCare to pull out of CT’s fully insured small group market
About 20,000 people are covered by ConnectiCare's fully insured small group plans. ConnectiCare has 3,476 members through Access Health CT.
New controversial ‘Truck Tax’ begins in January
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Starting January 1, companies will have to start paying a mileage fee for their tractor trailers. The new tax is called a ‘Highway Use Fee’ and it’s only for heavy tractor trailers. There are now signs at rest areas all along state highways...
CT Senator 'no apologist for the utilities,' but says huge rate hikes aren't 'within their control'
As customers of Eversource and United Illuminating face an upcoming electric rate hike that could increase the average monthly residential bill by $80, the co-chair of Connecticut's Energy and Technology Committee said he's willing to be hard on the two power companies. But Sen. Norm Needleman (D-Essex) said, in this...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
Connecticut’s ‘bottle bill’ to expand to new beverages Jan. 1
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers will begin paying a five-cent deposit on more beverages at the start of the new year. People have paid the deposit on soda and beer bottles and cans for four decades. That will expand to containers for hard cider, plant water or plant-infused drinks, juice drinks, teas, coffee, and kombucha, […]
Every vote counts: Connecticut race decided by 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles southwest of Hartford.
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
Connecticut swatting incident highlights growing national problem
“Lockdown procedures activated. Lockdown procedures activated. An emergency has been reported. Please follow the building lockdown procedures.”. Snapping out of their early morning stupor, students and teachers race into the corners of the classroom, shielding their faces from doors and windows. Confusion and unspoken fear quickly take over the class: is this a drill or is it real?
Ninety Nine Restaurants close three Connecticut locations in one day
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, a Massachusetts-based chain of family-friendly eateries, abruptly closed three locations in Connecticut Monday. A spokesperson for the chain confirmed Tuesday that Ninety Nine had closed its restaurants in Cromwell, Groton and Stratford on Nov. 28, effective immediately. "The Ninety Nine is in the process of...
Rhode Island latest state to allow recreational pot sales
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Customers started lining up to buy recreational marijuana in Rhode Island on Thursday, a little more than six months after Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation permitting such sales to people 21 and older. Five stores are currently allowed to sell recreational cannabis products, but the...
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
Power restored to majority of Connecticut after night of high winds
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 3,202 Eversource customers are without power as of 4:15 a.m. Thursday, after high winds blew across the state Wednesday night, knocking out the power. At around 9:40 p.m., over 10,000 customers were left in a power outage. Eversource outages are still impacting .25% of customers. About 375 United Illuminating […]
