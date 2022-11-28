Christmas at the Bend is coming up Saturday at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center. It’s from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at their facilities on Metcalfe Lane and Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says they’ll have several different types of activities during those two hours that will be family friendly and make children happy.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO