Related
1 Person Injured In A Single Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville. The accident happened In front of Wendy's at 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard at around 5:34 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
WSMV
Home Depot employees come together to return lost envelope full of cash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An envelope full of cash was found at The Home Depot in Bellevue. But thanks to a group of determined employees the envelope has been returned to the rightful owner. For Adam Adkisson, it was a typical day at work until he noticed a small envelope...
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
clarksvillenow.com
Woman arrested in hit-and-run wreck with couple walking dog on Lafayette Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the woman accused of hitting two pedestrians on Lafayette Road and fleeing the scene earlier this month. Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday at the County Courthouse, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. On...
wkdzradio.com
House Hit In Hopkinsville Shooting
A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times.
wkdzradio.com
Jewelry Among Items Taken In Westwood Drive Burglary
Several items including jewelry were taken in a burglary on Westwood Drive in Hopkinsville sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say two yellow gold rope necklaces, 8 pairs of men’s shoes, one white gold rope necklace, and two plastic jugs full of loose change were taken without the owner’s consent.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson
The fire began around 8 a.m. at the historic home property located at 1014 Stones River Road.
WBKO
First responders working wreck on northbound I-65 involving 2 semi trucks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Law enforcement is working an accident involving two semi trucks on northbound I-65. A passenger car also was involved in the wreck and rolled over multiple times. The accident is just north of the 38 mile marker on I-65. Expect traffic delays as the scene...
One dead, one in critical condition after overdose at Ashland City program
One teen girl is dead and another is in critical condition after authorities said the two overdosed on over-the-counter medication from an Ashland City residential treatment program.
WSMV
Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
Woman accused of fleeing hit-and-run scene arrested by Clarksville police
The woman accused of hitting two pedestrians earlier this month before driving off from the scene has been arrested.
whopam.com
Christmas at the Bend returns Saturday
Christmas at the Bend is coming up Saturday at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center. It’s from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at their facilities on Metcalfe Lane and Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says they’ll have several different types of activities during those two hours that will be family friendly and make children happy.
Woman charged after shots fired into Germantown apartments
The shooting happened on Oct. 5 at an apartment complex on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
rewind943.com
Two 15-year-old girls overdose at Oak Plains Academy, one dead, the other in critical condition
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One 15-year-old girl is dead and another is in critical condition after overdosing on over-the-counter medication, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a CPR in progress at the Oak Plains Academy, 1751 Oak Plains Rd.,...
2 teens in custody after gas station employee shot, killed in Tennessee
Metro police say two teens are in custody after a gas station employee was shot and killed in Hermitage Monday afternoon.
77-Year-Old Charles Joyner Dead In A Hit-And-run Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. The accident happened at Opry Mills Drive at around 10 p.m. Charles Joyner, 77 was crossing the road with his daughter who is 57 years old and got struck by an SUV.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Canton Street Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for chest pain.
