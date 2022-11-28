ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Shoplifting in Rutherford County and Beyond During the Holiday Season

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Between October 1st and November 30th, there have been more than 250 theft reports filed in the city limits of Murfreesboro. The majority of those thefts were reported in areas filled with holiday shoppers. Along Franklin Road between I-24 and Fortress Boulevard, there were 6-theft reports filed...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Woman arrested in hit-and-run wreck with couple walking dog on Lafayette Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the woman accused of hitting two pedestrians on Lafayette Road and fleeing the scene earlier this month. Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday at the County Courthouse, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. On...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

House Hit In Hopkinsville Shooting

A home on Honeysuckle Drive in Hopkinsville was hit several times in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 pm they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 15 shell casings in the area and a home that was hit 4 times.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jewelry Among Items Taken In Westwood Drive Burglary

Several items including jewelry were taken in a burglary on Westwood Drive in Hopkinsville sometime between Sunday and Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say two yellow gold rope necklaces, 8 pairs of men’s shoes, one white gold rope necklace, and two plastic jugs full of loose change were taken without the owner’s consent.
Sumner County Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Davidson County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. ALDI98571 Village Green DrGallatin7/6/2022. ALDI98217 Indian Lake Blvd #700Hendersonville2/7/2022. Cash Saver93213 W Main StHendersonville11/21/2022.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
DICKSON, TN
whopam.com

Christmas at the Bend returns Saturday

Christmas at the Bend is coming up Saturday at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center. It’s from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at their facilities on Metcalfe Lane and Charles Turner with the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee says they’ll have several different types of activities during those two hours that will be family friendly and make children happy.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Canton Street Crash

A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say 66-year-old Dorothy Payne was southbound when her car ran off the road and hit a utility pole at the intersection of West 15th Street. Payne was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for chest pain.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

