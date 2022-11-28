Nov. 25 – Dec. 31. Miracle at Mezzo brings a festive setting and a selection of holiday cocktails. Featuring drinks like The Christmapolitan and Snowball Old Fashioned, it is sure to get you in the holiday spirit. Guests may even see a surprise visit from Santa Claus to secure their spot on the nice list. Save the date for an ugly sweater party on Dec. 4.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO