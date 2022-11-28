Read full article on original website
Daimler begins deliveries of all-electric Freightliner eCascadia semi
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced it has officially started deliveries of the Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi-truck after five years of testing, co-creation, and refinement. Freightliner kicked off initial deliveries on Monday at Penske Truck Leasing in Reading, Pennsylvania, with two units making it to the company after several years...
Tesla’s Elon Musk congratulates Ford for 150k Mustang Mach-E milestone
The road to full electric mobility is paved with innovation, a lot of demand, and tons of hard work. This is something that Ford seems to be learning with the Mustang Mach-E, as the company just produced the 150,000th unit of the all-electric crossover. That’s not a bad number at all, especially considering the doubts that surrounded the vehicle and its controversial Mustang badge.
Tesla Giga Press supplier is assembling another giant contraption
Tesla’s supplier for its Giga Press, IDRA Group, has hinted that it is currently busy building yet another giant machine. Photos of the new contraption were recently shared on social media, to much excitement from the electric vehicle community. IDRA posted a photo of its new machine, which was...
Volkswagen wants to build ‘a global battery champion’
Volkswagen announced its plans to make its battery manufacturing subsidiary, PowerCo, a “global battery champion.”. Despite Volkswagen’s arguably conservative approach to electrification in its automotive brands, its presentation regarding its battery manufacturing sub-brand PowerCo was anything but. Volkswagen has ambitious goals for the fledgling company that only started earlier this year. PowerCo aims to achieve these goals quickly “through low complexity and standardization.”
Volkswagen Scout electric truck may be produced by Foxconn
Volkswagen is reportedly in talks with Foxconn to produce its upcoming Scout Motors electric truck and SUV. Foxconn is just starting in the automotive industry, recently purchasing the Lordstown Motors plant. Yet the brand’s notoriety in electronics manufacturing has made them an attractive option as a manufacturing partner for startup and legacy automakers. Most recently, Reuters reported that Volkswagen might be in talks with Foxconn for the Taiwanese giant to produce the upcoming Scout electric truck.
Tesla rolls out software update to 435k vehicles in China to address “recall”
Tesla China will be rolling out an over-the-air software update for over 435,000 vehicles to address a “recall” connected to the Model 3 and Model Y’s position lights. As per a notice from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), a software defect in the affected Teslas may cause the position lights on one or both sides of the affected vehicles to not illuminate.
Tesla Semi developers reflect on first deliveries: ‘Out the door. For the world.’
Following the first deliveries of the Tesla Semi to Frito Lay last night, the program’s developers are reflecting on the past five years as the vehicle has finally reached the end stage of its initial production run. First unveiled in 2017, the Tesla Semi was delayed on several occasions....
Honeywell’s newest partnership aims to prevent EV battery fires
Honeywell announced it has landed a new partnership with Nexceris, the company that developed Li-ion Tamer lithium-ion gas detection solutions, in an attempt to increase electric vehicle safety. The partnership will culminate new sensor-based solutions as the two companies plan to develop a new system that could prevent conditions leading...
Tesla unexpectedly discounts Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S.
Tesla has now discounted the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y by $3,750 if customers are willing to meet a few conditions. As the end of the year and the end of Q4 approaches, Tesla is working hard to achieve ever-higher sales numbers. Now, the company has decided to discount Tesla Model 3s and Ys that are already in inventory if the customer is willing to take delivery by the end of the year. Tesla has not clarified how long this deal will be available.
Tesla’s North American Charging Standard proposal gets stern CharIN response
The Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) has issued a response to Tesla’s proposal to have its charging connector design adopted as the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for electric vehicles. CharIN noted that while Tesla should be lauded for its effort to move electric mobility forward, adopting the NACS would “lead to further consumer confusion and delay EV adoption.”
Tesla Semi First Delivery News Roundup [Live Coverage]
Tesla just kicked off the Semi’s first delivery event! It took some time, but the Tesla Semi is officially hitting the road. Teslarati will be closely covering the Tesla Semi first delivery event so stay tuned. If you didn’t get an invite, you can still join the festivities online. The link to the Tesla Semi’s first delivery event is below.
It’s Tesla Semi Delivery Day…Will it live up to the hype?
Tesla is set to deliver its highly-anticipated all-electric Semi today for the first time. Will the truck live up to the hype?. Roughly two months ago, CEO Elon Musk announced Tesla would deliver the Semi to Frito Lay locations in California following the vehicle’s acquisition of an EPA Certificate of Conformity. Tesla and Musk had previously teased the ‘imminent’ arrival of the Semi for several years, but the hype of this year can only be slightly equated to the energy that Tesla and Frito Lay expressed last year: both had confirmed deliveries in December 2021, only for the trucks to never make it to their destination.
Tesla Semi is the first of several vehicles to feature a thousand-volt powertrain
The Tesla Semi’s inaugural delivery event for PepsiCo featured a number of key announcements that are pertinent not only to the all-electric Class 8 truck but also to the company’s other vehicles. These include the Semi’s charging system, which will also be compatible with vehicles like the Cybertruck, as well as the vehicle’s immense power and efficiency.
Tesla Cybertruck will be compatible with Semi’s megawatt V4 Supercharging
Tesla dropped a major Cybertruck detail during the Semi’s first delivery event recently. The Cybertruck and Semi both use Tesla’s new megawatt charger. Tesla developed a high-power charger for the Semi. It’s a megawatt class charger, capable of charging at 1 MW DC. The megawatt charger uses a similar technology as Tesla’s V3 Superchargers, according to CEO Elon Musk and Senior Manager of Semi Truck Engineering, Dan Priestley.
VW teases next generation ID.3 and needed upgrades
VW has teased the next generation VW ID.3 and its production plans for the vehicle. In a press release this morning, Volkswagen showed off drawings of the upcoming second generation of the VW ID.3, some key upgrades coming to the vehicle, and production plans. But with all of these details on the trendy EV hatchback, the German automaker didn’t clarify if it would be coming to the U.S.
Tesla Semi unladen weight estimated by Nikola whistleblower
Just recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Semi has been able to complete a 500-mile trip while weighing in at 81,000 pounds. The announcement was received with much excitement from the electric vehicle community, though questions still remained about the unladen weight of the Semi without its trailer and cargo.
Hyundai teases Ionia 5 N performance EV and upcoming EV tech.
Hyundai teased their upcoming Ioniq 5 N, a performance variant of the company’s electric family hauler, and some new technology the company hopes will make electric vehicles more fun to drive. In a video posted today on Hyundai’s Youtube channel, the company not only teased an upcoming performance variant...
Tesla China NEV insurance registrations hint at strong November sales
Concerns about Tesla China’s reported demand challenges seem to be decreasing by the week. If China’s reported NEV insurance registrations this month are any indication, it would appear that Tesla is poised to post some impressive numbers this November. Tesla China has been dealing with a wave of...
Toyota investigates after bZ4X range disappoints in Danish road test: report
Toyota has reportedly launched an investigation into the findings of a road test conducted by Danish media, which showed that the all-electric bZ4x’s range was significantly less than its WLTP estimates. This was true for both the two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive variants of the Toyota bZ4X. The Toyota bZ4X is...
Canoo delivers first units to U.S. Army
Canoo has delivered its first Light Tactical Vehicles to the U.S. Army for testing and demonstration purposes. Canoo, amongst its countless commercial orders, has received an order for vehicles from the U.S. Army after winning a competitive contract. Now, the company has begun to deliver its first units to the Army for testing and demonstration use. Along with it, Canoo is showing off the flexibility and usefulness of its EV platform to other sectors of the market.
