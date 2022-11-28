Read full article on original website
Man pardoned by ex-Kentucky gov. convicted of strangulation
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence, three years after he was one of hundreds pardoned during former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s last days in office. Twenty-year-old Joheim Bandy was found guilty by a jury in Kenton County this week. The Kentucky Enquirer reports Bandy has been charged in three strangulation cases since he was pardoned in 2019. Bandy was serving a 13-year sentence in prison for robbery and assault when he was pardoned. Kenton Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders called the pardon “shockingly” irresponsible and said it had nearly cost a 22-year-old woman her life.
Missouri man admits 26-year Social Security fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 62-year-old Missouri man has admitted that he cashed his mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years after her death. Reginald Bagley, of Dellwood, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money belonging to the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Missouri said in a news release that Bagley did not report his mother’s death in March 1994 to the Social Security Administration. He set up a bank account in 1998 to directly deposit her benefits, and the bank statements went to Bagley’s home. The scheme ended in 2020 when the Social Security Administration tried to reach Bagley’s mother because she was not using her Medicare benefits. Bagley stole $197,329 in Social Security benefits.
EXPLAINER: What do we know about the Colorado bomb threat?
DENVER (AP) — More than a year before police say Anderson Lee Aldrich killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Aldrich was arrested on allegations of making a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of about 10 homes. Aldrich, who...
This woman gave birth and won the lottery — on the same day
A North Carolina woman had a day she’ll never forget after both giving birth and winning the lottery. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, delivered her baby girl on November 9, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery. Just hours later, Hernandez learned that...
