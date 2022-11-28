ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan cannabis company aims to stay afloat

Lume is one of the biggest cannabis companies in Michigan and is facing collapsing marijuana prices. However, the company says its key to staying afloat is its outdoor farm. Outdoor farming is cheaper compared with the cost of growing cannabis plants indoors. But there's still a challenge — Michigan's unpredictable weather, which can...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy