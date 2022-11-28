ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York

A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.

Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
101.5 WPDH

Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley

It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Man Charged For Killing Deer Near New York Home

A Hudson Valley man was ticketed for illegally killing a deer near his home. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed an Ulster County resident was ticketed for...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

5 Tips For Seeing the Rockefeller Center Tree Without Huge Crowds

As many as 800,000 people visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree every day but there are some secrets that will let you visit without standing in a crowd. An estimated 125 million visitors flock to New York City every year to witness the most popular Christmas tree in the world. If you've ever been to Rockefeller Center during the month of December, you know just how insane the area can be.
MANHATTAN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

