Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close. Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.
Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
New York Hunter Illegally Kills Deer With ATV, Crossbow in Hudson Valley
A New York hunter is accused of trespassing on Hudson Valley property and illegally killing a deer with a crossbow and ATV. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, The DEC...
Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley
It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
Agencies Warn of Aggressive Otter Menacing Park in New York State
Otters are generally seen as furry and cute, and don't cause the same sort of alarm with the public that a large snake or alligator would. However, they may be much more fun to watch from a distance when they are among their own kind, doing their own thing. They...
Hudson Valley Sergeant Killed In New York Crash, Many Injured
A Hudson Valley police sergeant was killed in a crash involving a BMW and bus. Many are injured. At least one other person is in critical condition. On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a police sergeant was killed in a head-on crash. Yonkers, New York Police Sergeant Killed In...
New York State Bridge Authority Announced Exciting Change For Hudson Valley Bridge
This is a common question that those who reside in the Hudson Valley have asked themselves before. It seems like there is always some sort of construction happening in our area. However, this is good news. Whether it's for safer streets, bigger bridges or even more lanes on roads, it's for the better.
PD: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed In Stomach By New York Teen
A Hudson Valley teen is accused of stabbing a local woman multiple times in her pregnant stomach. On Wednesday, November 30, police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed they arrested a suspect following a stabbing incident involving a pregnant woman. Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday,...
‘Outrageous, Absurd’ Plan Makes It Cost More To Drive In New York
It might soon cost a lot more to drive in New York State. New Yorkers called this "outrageous" and "absurd." With inflation at or near an all-time high, the last thing most want to hear is higher tolls. Sadly, New York State officials are considering raising prices on the New York State Thruway.
New York School Bus Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home, Many Hurt
A school bus with many Hudson Valley children on board crashed into a house. A number are seriously injured in what's called a "mass causality" crash. On Thursday, Dec. 1. around 9 a.m. police in Rockland County began investigating a school bus accident with over 20 children on board. School...
Hudson Valley Man Charged For Killing Deer Near New York Home
A Hudson Valley man was ticketed for illegally killing a deer near his home. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed an Ulster County resident was ticketed for...
Hudson Valley Cop, Educator Dies On Thanksgiving In New York
A Hudson Valley police officer and educator passed away, leaving behind six children. The City of Peekskill Police Department announced a police officer and educator passed away. Peekskill, New York Police Officer From Orange County, New York Passes Away. "This is by far the most difficult news we have ever...
longisland.com
Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: FoxNews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
5 Tips For Seeing the Rockefeller Center Tree Without Huge Crowds
As many as 800,000 people visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree every day but there are some secrets that will let you visit without standing in a crowd. An estimated 125 million visitors flock to New York City every year to witness the most popular Christmas tree in the world. If you've ever been to Rockefeller Center during the month of December, you know just how insane the area can be.
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
New York Amazon Driver Saves Hudson Valley Family On Black Friday
An Amazon driver is being called a hero for saving a Hudson Valley family from a fire that destroyed their home. On Black Friday around 6 p.m., the Blauvelt Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire at 7 Regina Court. Black Friday Fire At Rockland County Home. Arriving firefighters were...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
