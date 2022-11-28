Read full article on original website
Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair
Good morning, affair! Married “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, Page Six has confirmed. A source claims to Page Six their romance began in March around the time they were training together for the New York City half marathon. The pair — who reportedly left their spouses in August — were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May, a source claims. According to one staffer, the couple has gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Chris Hemsworth Bonds With Son in Impressive Skateboarding Video
Chris Hemsworth and his family—wife Elsa Pataky and their three kids—are known for being super active, especially when they are all together at their home in Australia. The actor proved this once again with a new video in which he skateboards alongside one of his sons on a street surrounded by palm trees.
'Never Tell Me the Odds'! The 25 Best Harrison Ford Movie Quotes of All Time
Harrison Ford’s career has spanned more than 50 years, but he made his big break with his debut as Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars and as Indiana Jones in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. His memorable roles in Blade Runner, Clear and Present Danger and Air Force One only solidified his superstar status. Check out the 25 best Harrison Ford quotes from some of his most iconic characters.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s Birthday Posts Spark Engagement Rumors
Kaley Cuoco celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday, but that's not what has fans chattering online—it's what they saw in her and partner Tom Pelphrey's Instagram photos that have them making a commotion. Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, shared a few of their favorite photos from Cuoco's birthday celebrations, and what...
Nick Jonas Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are celebrating four years of being husband and wife. The Jonas Brothers member, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 1, to honor his beautiful wife with a heartfelt message, as well as some throwback photos from their wedding four years ago. The pair tied...
Nick Cannon Jokes About His Big Family in Holiday Shopping Video
At least Nick Cannon can laugh at himself. The Masked Singer host, 42, recently released a new holiday shopping video, in which he had no problem poking fun at himself over his ever-growing family. Cannon—who currently has eleven children with six different women—often finds himself as the butt of the...
Midnight Club co-creator Mike Flanagan criticises Netflix’s ‘very disappointing’ cancellation news
Mike Flanagan has expressed his “disappointment” with Netflix’s latest cancellation.The writer-director, who is known for his horror output, including Doctor Strange, has made projects for the streaming service since 2016.These included TV shows The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.It was announced on Thursday (1 December) that Flanagan’s production company, Intrepid, had jumped from Netflix to Amazon Studios.The following day (2 December), Netflix announced the cancellation of Flanagan’s most recent series, teen horror show The Midnight Club, less than two months after its debut. He co-created the series, which was based on the...
Bah Humbug! The Best 'A Christmas Carol' Movies
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is one of the most famous Christmas stories ever written. Over the decades, the story has been adapted into a wide variety of A Christmas Carol movies. Some movies lean into the scarier aspects of the story, while others produce a more comedic result. Whether you're a fan of cartoons, musicals, comedies or other genres, there's a version of A Christmas Carol for you.
17 Celebs Who Went To Regular School While Working
While filming That '70s Show, Mila Kunis would "take an 8 a.m. bio class, dissect [her] animal, and then run to work."
How to Watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' on TV and Streaming for Christmas 2022
A Charlie Brown Christmas has aired on broadcast television each year since it debuted on CBS in 1965, becoming a beloved holiday tradition—which explains why there was an outcry in 2020 when Apple acquired the rights to all Peanuts-related media and announced that the Charlie Brown Christmas special, as well as the Halloween and Thanksgiving specials, would be available to view only on Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+.
People Are Sharing Their Most Awkward Job Interview Stories
"I face-planted into the muddy ground in front of maybe 700 16- to 18-year-olds ending their school day."
