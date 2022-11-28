Actor Anjana Vasan, 35, was born in Chennai, India, and moved to Singapore when she was four. In 2011, she relocated to Cardiff to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and has since appeared at the Globe, the National and in the lead role in an acclaimed 2019 production of A Doll’s House at the Lyric. Best known for her Bafta-nominated performance as the PhD student turned punk singer Amina in We Are Lady Parts, Nida Manzoor’s Channel 4 comedy series about an all-female Muslim band, this year she also appeared as assassin-in-training Pam in the final season of Killing Eve. Next she will star as Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida theatre, London, alongside Paul Mescal.

29 MINUTES AGO