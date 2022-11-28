Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
"Ghostbusters" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESanta Barbara, CA
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
Actor Anjana Vasan: ‘We Are Lady Parts is about embracing your weirdness’
Actor Anjana Vasan, 35, was born in Chennai, India, and moved to Singapore when she was four. In 2011, she relocated to Cardiff to study at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and has since appeared at the Globe, the National and in the lead role in an acclaimed 2019 production of A Doll’s House at the Lyric. Best known for her Bafta-nominated performance as the PhD student turned punk singer Amina in We Are Lady Parts, Nida Manzoor’s Channel 4 comedy series about an all-female Muslim band, this year she also appeared as assassin-in-training Pam in the final season of Killing Eve. Next she will star as Stella in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida theatre, London, alongside Paul Mescal.
Clayton News Daily
Yes, This Christmas Classic Is Streaming! How to Watch 'Miracle On 34th Street' On TV and Online in 2022
Miracle on 34th Street is one of the most beloved holiday classics there is. The heartbreaking drama of divorce, the all-too-real battle with addiction, combined with the ultimate triumph of Richard Attenborough's Kris Kringle and Christmas spirit makes the film an absolute must-watch every year. Miracle on 34th Street won...
Stormzy: This Is What I Mean review – intimate, downbeat soul-baring
It seems fitting that when “Big Michael” – as Stormzy has occasionally referred to himself – came to make an album about heartbreak, inner peace and grownup masculinity, he would not do it by half measures. This Is What I Mean is a bold album about showing vulnerability, and continues the erstwhile rapper’s overarching mission to transcend the roles allotted to him. Stormzy can be any kind of artist “if you let it be”, he offers – not least a self-questioning one far more concerned with evolving than grandstanding.
Clayton News Daily
Noodle, the TikTok-famous 'bones or no bones' pug, has died
Noodle, the geriatric pug who captured hearts across the internet for his "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at age 14, his owner says. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle's owner, announced that his beloved dog died on Friday, in a tearful update posted to his TikTok and Instagram. "This is incredibly...
Clayton News Daily
True Crime Series Coming In 2023
True crime series have never been more popular and they're not slowing down anytime soon. While in recent years, there has been a trend toward shows focused on scams and fraud, murders, kidnappings and other grisly acts are still in the spotlight in a big way. While many announcements are...
Prince Harry dresses as Spider-Man in special charity Christmas message
The Duke of Sussex has surprised bereaved children of military personnel with a special Christmas message while dressed as Spider-Man.Prince Harry put on the superhero costume to record a video for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity dedicated to supporting bereaved British Forces children and young people.The organisation posted a tweet teasing the surprise, with a photograph of the duke in a full Spider-Man costume and the caption: “Guess who is behind this costume and has recorded a very special message for Scotty’s members?”In the video, which was played to members of Scotty’s Little Soldiers at their annual Christmas party,...
