Florida set to begin special session on insurance crisis: Should Louisiana do same?
Louisiana won't have a special legislative session to address the state's growing homeowners insurance crisis as Florida will do beginning Dec. 12, but Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers believe they can take steps now to trigger relief until the Legislature convenes on its regular schedule April 10, 2023. First...
Get to know Miss Louisiana 2022 ahead of the Miss America pageant
Miss Louisiana has never gone on to win the Miss America title and recently crowned Gracie Reichman is hoping to change that. Reichman is the 2022 Miss Louisiana from Colfax and is currently studying Kinesiology and Health Sciences at Louisiana Tech University. Reichman then plans to obtain her Doctorate in Physical Therapy with an Advanced Certification in Sports Physical Therapy.
Ascension Parish Schools looking for substitute bus drivers
The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional. It will be at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, from 5-9 p.m. Anyone interested...
Donaldsonville Primary School evacuates due to CF Industries ammonia leak; all clear by noon
All Donaldsonville Primary School students and staff were sent to the Lowery Elementary/Middle School campus due to an ammonia leak at CF Industries. According to an Ascension Parish Schools Facebook post, the evacuation was done out of an abundance of caution. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the following intersections...
Ascension Catholic travels to Monroe to face Ouachita Christian in semifinals
No. 10 Ascension Catholic will take on No. 3 Ouachita Christian in the semifinals of the Division IV Select playoffs Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Steven Fitzhugh Field in Monroe. OCHS defeated the Bulldogs from Donaldsonville 42-0 in last year's quarterfinals round of the playoffs. The only Ascension Parish...
How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'
Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
Potentially severe weather forecast through tonight: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans forecast an enhanced to slight risk of severe weather for southeast Louisiana today through tonight. The main threats include tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Two areas of severe weather and heavy rainfall will be possible, according to NWS. Forecasters expect heavy rainfall especially...
St. Amant's Dallis Moran signs with Nicholls
St. Amant High School baseball standout Dallis Moran signed Dec. 1 with Nicholls State University. Earlier this year, the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association selected Moran for the Underclass All-State Games, which were played at Southeastern Louisiana University on June 7-8. Moran was selected, as well as Ascension Catholic outfielder Jackson...
Half of Louisiana early elementary students are not reading at grade level, official says
Around half of Louisiana’s kindergarten through third-grade students were not reading at grade level in the fall of 2022, according to Shanna Beber, the executive director of literacy for the Louisiana Department of Education. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Early Literacy Commission received a synopsis of...
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office alerted the public to multiple phone scam investigations where callers are impersonating deputies using a department phone number and requesting cash for subpoenas, warrants, and tickets. The Gonzales Police Department previously warned of a similar phone scam where individuals were using the names of...
Why Brian Kelly has already won Year 1 with LSU football even if Tigers lose to Georgia
BATON ROUGE - It was an odd time to issue a warning, but Brian Kelly did it anyway. "There's still a lot of work ahead of us," the LSU football coach said. "So, I just wanted to make sure that it was duly noted that there's going to be some tough days ahead of us and we're going to have to grind through it."
Here's how far LSU football fell in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
BATON ROUGE - LSU football fell nine spots to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday following last week's stunning upset to Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. LSU (9-3) will try to bounce back against No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta...
LSU to unveil Seimone Augustus statue Jan. 15
The statue of LSU women's basketball legend Seimone Augustus will be unveiled outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Jan. 15, the school announced Thursday. A native of Baton Rouge, Augustus helped led the Tigers to three straight Final Fours from 2001 to 2005 and earned two national player of the year honors as well as the Wooden Award and Honda Award, two of women's college basketball's highest awards, during her time with the team.
LSU women's basketball score vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live updates
LSU saw its 100-point game streak end at five in the Bahamas. That's about the only bad thing that transpired during the Goombay Splash Tournament for the Tigers (7-0), who dominated George Mason, 80-52, and UAB, 99-64, over the three-day trip to Bimini. LSU returns home to take on instate...
Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup
A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
LSU football injury updates on Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams and Jarrick Bernard-Converse
ATLANTA - LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels will play against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Tigers coach Brian Kelly told reporters Thursday. The Tigers (9-3) take on the Bulldogs (12-0) on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Daniels injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of LSU’s loss...
Gonzales Police looking for suspect in connection with carjacking
The Gonzales Police Department announced James D. Earl is wanted for suspected participation in a carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center. Gonzales Middle School reportedly was locked down briefly out of an abundance of caution as police pursued a vehicle stolen by an armed suspect. According to a...
Gonzales Police warn of phone scam
The Gonzales Police Department warned of individuals impersonating police officers to conduct a phone scam. GPD will never contact citizens over the phone and request payment for warrants or tickets, according to a department post. Police have received numerous reports of a phone scam where individuals are requesting cash or...
Trent Dilfer was a game-changer but did he make Tennessee high school football better? | Opinion
The news dropped quickly Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, it was official. Trent Dilfer, the Super Bowl winning quarterback who led Lipscomb Academy to national recognition in four years, had resigned as the high school's football coach. Next stop: UAB, where he will be the coach of the Blazers in 2023 and enter the college football world.
