South Florida Destination Among The Best Places To Visit Before 2022 Ends

Photo: Getty Images

As the year is winding down, some people may want to take one last vacation before 2022 ends. If you're thinking about taking a last-minute trip before 2023 Cheapism found the best vacation spots for that slim window between Christmas and New Year's.

The website states, "As the year winds down, many businesses and schools close for the holidays, making it easier to plot an escape, and it's a time of festivals and other special events that roll out the welcome mat for visitors. Whether you're in search of sun and sand or traditional holiday-themed winter fun, keep these destinations in mind for a final getaway for the year."

A popular South Florida destination made it on the list: Miami ! Here's why writers picked this irresistible city:

"Miami's December beach weather is hard to beat (hovering between the 70s and low 80s) and nonstop flights with low prices make it one of the best last-minute, end-of-year vacations. Iconic South Beach is home to some of the city's best restaurants, nightlife, and shopping. Don't miss the city's graffiti art zone, the Wynwood Walls."

Two other Florida locations were featured: Navarre Beach and Pensacola . You can read about what makes them great getaways, and more, on Cheapism 's website .