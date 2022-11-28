ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Gourmet Gift Baskets for the Holidays

By Hannah Kahn
 3 days ago

Clear eyes, full stomachs, can’t lose! Food is the way to our heart. Snacks are our love language! This holiday season, show you care with sweet and savory treats that pack a punch. Everyone appreciates a present in edible form, especially when it’s on sale for Cyber Monday!

Feast your eyes on our favorite gourmet gift baskets for the holidays! ‘Tis the season to enjoy some delectable dessert deals. Santa’s not the only one who deserves cookies on Christmas!

Shop our favorite Cyber Monday specials on food gifts, featuring chocolate, cheese and a whole lot of crunch. Who needs a partridge in a pear tree when you could just have these fresh pears instead?

Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TKDpH_0jQIQxf100
Amazon

The no. 1 bestseller in candy and chocolate gifts on Amazon, this caramel crunch gift basket features chocolate-covered pretzels and caramel corn. Perfect movie night snacks!

Was $43 On Sale: $37 You Save 14% See It!

Ferrero Collection Premium Gourmet Assorted Hazelnut Milk Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N3Ajc_0jQIQxf100
Amazon

With over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, this chocolate gift box is the no. 1 bestseller in chocolate assortments! This assortment includes hazelnut milk chocolate, cream and coconut white chocolate and rich dark chocolate.

Was $21 On Sale: $18 You Save 14% See It!

Delacre Petits Plaisirs Belgian Cookie Variety Tin

Amazon

Christmas cookies! This tin contains a variety of different Belgian cookies to enjoy with others or just save for yourself.

Was $19 On Sale: $15 You Save 21% See It!

Nut and Dried Fruit Gift Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSWS1_0jQIQxf100
Amazon

Go nuts with this nut and dried fruit gift basket, a healthier alternative to sugary selections. This bestselling box comes with kiwi, papaya, royal dates, dried pears, raisins, plump apricots, dried summer plums and peaches, pineapple, apple rings, pistachios and roasted almonds.

Was $29 On Sale: $25 You Save 14% See It!

A Gift Inside Signature Ghirardelli Chocolate Delights Gift Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030Zoa_0jQIQxf100
Amazon

This gift basket of Ghirardelli chocolates is better than a trip to Willie Wonka’s chocolate factory! Each set is filled with full-sized chocolate bars, chocolate squares, chocolate-covered pretzels, graham crackers and caramel corn. Delish!

Was $43 On Sale: $33 You Save 23% See It!

Merry Christmas Fruit & Treats Tower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7IUX_0jQIQxf100
Amazon

Spread some sweetness with this holiday gift tower! Included inside are two pears, two apples, butter toffee peanuts, chocolate-covered cherries, caramel corn and mellocremes.

Was $39 On Sale: $33 You Save 15% See It!

Sweet Choice Gourmet Gift Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1hrL_0jQIQxf100
Amazon

This gift set is stacked! Each box of this holiday tower contains a sweet treat, from chocolate chip cookies to caramel corn.

Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See It!

Harry & David Holiday Sweets Tower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2T3o_0jQIQxf100
Harry & David

Chocolate-covered everything! All we want for Christmas is a tower full of sweets. This holiday bundle comes with premium popcorn, truffles and cherries.

Was $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See It!

Chocolate-Covered Pretzels Gift Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tS9V_0jQIQxf100
Amazon

I hope my dad’s not reading this, because chocolate-covered pretzels are his weakness. This variety pack includes delicious flavors, from white chocolate to peanut butter. Yum!

Was $44 On Sale: $34 You Save 23% See It!

Baby Brownies Fifty Gift Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JhsF_0jQIQxf100
Goldbelly

This brownies gift box includes 50 individually-wrapped bite-sized brownies! Flavors range from red velvet to s’mores. Even Justin Bieber is a fan of Brownie Points!

20% Off With Code JINGLEBELLY $100.00 See It!

Rainbow Cookie Gift Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyOJr_0jQIQxf100
Goldbelly

Red, white and green! These classic three-color Italian cookies are perfect for the holidays.

20% Off With Code JINGLEBELLY $50.00 See It!

Harry & David Grand Signature Gift Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnPt3_0jQIQxf100
Harry & David

This gourmet gift basket is the apple of our eye! Items include: pears, apples, cheddar cheese, gouda cheese, pepper and onion relish, honey wheat pretzels, sesame honey mustard dip, three-seed crackers, dry salami and mixed nuts. Perfect for a charcuterie board!

Was $110 On Sale: $85 You Save 23% See It!

Harry & David David’s Gift Tower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qv33q_0jQIQxf100
Harry & David

Pears! Popcorn! Paradise dried fruit! This gift tower features crunchy and chocolate-y treats.

Was $80 On Sale: $60 You Save 25% See It!

Harry & David Classic Gourmet Gift Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XLAgV_0jQIQxf100
Harry & David

Say cheese! This gourmet gift basket will delight the senses with charcuterie, cheese, crackers and chocolate.

Was $100 On Sale: $85 You Save 15% See It!

Harry & David Assorted Holiday Snack Tins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dLtvN_0jQIQxf100
Harry & David

These adorable holiday tins are filled with some of our favorite snacks — peanut-butter pretzels, mixed nuts and white chocolate-covered peppermint pretzels! Now we’re ready to binge-watch Christmas movies.

Was $35 On Sale: $25 You Save 29% See It!

Harry & David Happy Holiday Food Gift Boxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daAs0_0jQIQxf100
Harry & David

Save some cookies for Santa! Each of these holiday gift boxes come with a dozen cookies, including gingerbread, candy cane and cookie dough flavors.

Was $40 On Sale: $20 You Save 50% See It!

Harry & David Woven Hearth Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t84zO_0jQIQxf100
Harry & David

Bundle up in front of the fire with this winter wonderland gift basket! Each set comes with a plaid throw blanket, two ceramic mugs, chocolate, cookies, popcorn and hot cocoa supplies.

Was $130 On Sale: $78 You Save 40% See It!

