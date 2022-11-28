Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7th Annual Winter Wonderland Welcomed in Richland on Friday
It's the countdown to the lighting of Richland's Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. All the fun begins THIS Friday at 5 pm. The official countdown happens at 6 pm when thousands of lights will be turned on and the holiday music begins. Since moving to Richland a few years ago, a visit to the HAPO Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza is a definite must.
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles in run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas...
Richland’s Little Fence of Hope Has Winter-Wear for Children in Need
The Little Fence of Hope in Richland has been re-stocked for kids in need this winter. The Little Fence of Hope was created in 2018 at 1507 Lee Boulevard in Richland. We live 2 blocks from an elementary school, 2 blocks from a middle school, and 3 blocks from a high school. Tons of kids walk past our house every weekday, and many of them seemed underdressed for the winter. My family and I thought it would be nice to hang hats and gloves on the fence. It would keep them a little warmer and let them know someone cared.
What Tri-Cities Zip Codes Are Pulling In the Big Bucks? It’s Not Richland!?
It might surprise you that the highest wage earners in the Tri-Cities aren't just in Richland Washington. When I moved to Tri-Cities in 2007 I was told that the "rich" folks lived in Richland but I'm surprised to discover after a little digging that another town in the Tri-Cities area is pulling down bigger bucks in the #1 slot for the Columbia Basin.
northeastoregonnow.com
Frigid Temperatures Reminder of Need for Local Homeless Shelter
Despite temperatures near freezing, a large crowd turned out Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking for a homeless shelter located on Lind Road between Hermiston and Umatilla. Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) is a collaborative effort between Umatilla County, the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo and Stanfield and the...
Fire Threatens Homes, Burns Shed in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Fire crews in Pasco were called out to a blaze that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home off 711 W. Yakima Wednesday night. It sent smoke and flames high into the air and threatened both the house the shed was in back and another home it was next to. Firefighters arrived on scene and blocked off West Sylvester Ave for several blocks around 7th Ave and were able to get the fire under control in fairly short order. No one was hurt, though the shed was destroyed. Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room
Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
Forget Batteries–Is Your Smoke Detector Too Old? Pasco Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted Pasco Fire with a smoking house issue early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no severe damage was done, but the reason it was not detected is a wake-up call, say fire officials. The smoke detector did not go off, despite new batteries. Early Tuesday morning, fire...
nbcrightnow.com
Project PATH to ease homelessness in Umatilla County
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla County, in partnership with Stepping Stone Alliance, is breaking ground on Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing), in Hermiston on Tuesday, November, 29, at 12 p.m. According to a Umatilla press release, the funds for Project Path were secured in the Spring of 2022 when the...
Bad weather closes I-84 lanes in eastern Oregon
A winter weather storm closed I-84 in both directions Monday afternoon in eastern Oregon after multiple crashes near La Grande, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
2 People Injured After Truck Rolls Down Hill near Ione,OR
It took multiple agencies to help extricate two injured persons from a downhill rollover crash Monday near Ione, OR. Two people were injured, one flown out by Life Flight Helicopter. Around 4:18 PM Monday, November 28th, Heppner, OR Fire units, along with Morrow County Deputies and Morrow County Public Works...
Update | Snow, slick roads close I-84 both directions in East Oregon. Winter storm warning
Don’t try to use Highway 204 as a detour.
Authentic New Mexican Restaurant Waiting to Wow You in Richland
Richand is home to a new authentic Mexican restaurant. El Agave has been open for just a few months in its new location on Aaron Drive. El Agave offers fresh, authentic Mexican food in a comfortable family environment. We only use the freshest ingredients to prepare all of our dishes – they are all prepared daily by our family in order to ensure the quality of taste for which El Agave has become known for. So come in, taste the flavor of food and enjoy the casual ambiance and attentive servers. If you are in the mood for sizzling fajitas, mouth-watering enchiladas or a great taco salad all in a clean, fun, comfortable atmosphere, you will not be disappointed. We are family-owned, and do our best to treat each of our customers as one of our own family. We look forward to meeting you!
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: I-84 east of Pendleton closed in both directions after multiple crashes
PENDLETON, Ore. - UPDATE. 1:49 p.m. According to the ODOT, I-84 eastbound and westbound are now closed in eastern Oregon due to severe winter weather conditions and several crashes. I-84 eastbound was closed for about two hours this morning before opening briefly, then being closed again. The closure stretches from...
Here’s How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas
For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
Here’s The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland
Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
Job fair to hire 1,700 workers. Pay is among the highest in Eastern WA
The Hanford jobs range from interns, clerks, engineers and truck drivers to nurses, firefighters, attorneys and more.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0