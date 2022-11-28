ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.3 The KEY

7th Annual Winter Wonderland Welcomed in Richland on Friday

It's the countdown to the lighting of Richland's Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. All the fun begins THIS Friday at 5 pm. The official countdown happens at 6 pm when thousands of lights will be turned on and the holiday music begins. Since moving to Richland a few years ago, a visit to the HAPO Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza is a definite must.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Richland’s Little Fence of Hope Has Winter-Wear for Children in Need

The Little Fence of Hope in Richland has been re-stocked for kids in need this winter. The Little Fence of Hope was created in 2018 at 1507 Lee Boulevard in Richland. We live 2 blocks from an elementary school, 2 blocks from a middle school, and 3 blocks from a high school. Tons of kids walk past our house every weekday, and many of them seemed underdressed for the winter. My family and I thought it would be nice to hang hats and gloves on the fence. It would keep them a little warmer and let them know someone cared.
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Frigid Temperatures Reminder of Need for Local Homeless Shelter

Despite temperatures near freezing, a large crowd turned out Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking for a homeless shelter located on Lind Road between Hermiston and Umatilla. Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing) is a collaborative effort between Umatilla County, the cities of Hermiston, Umatilla, Echo and Stanfield and the...
HERMISTON, OR
98.3 The KEY

Fire Threatens Homes, Burns Shed in Pasco

(Pasco, WA) -- Fire crews in Pasco were called out to a blaze that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home off 711 W. Yakima Wednesday night. It sent smoke and flames high into the air and threatened both the house the shed was in back and another home it was next to. Firefighters arrived on scene and blocked off West Sylvester Ave for several blocks around 7th Ave and were able to get the fire under control in fairly short order. No one was hurt, though the shed was destroyed. Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room

Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Forget Batteries–Is Your Smoke Detector Too Old? Pasco Fire

Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted Pasco Fire with a smoking house issue early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no severe damage was done, but the reason it was not detected is a wake-up call, say fire officials. The smoke detector did not go off, despite new batteries. Early Tuesday morning, fire...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Project PATH to ease homelessness in Umatilla County

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla County, in partnership with Stepping Stone Alliance, is breaking ground on Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing), in Hermiston on Tuesday, November, 29, at 12 p.m. According to a Umatilla press release, the funds for Project Path were secured in the Spring of 2022 when the...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

2 People Injured After Truck Rolls Down Hill near Ione,OR

It took multiple agencies to help extricate two injured persons from a downhill rollover crash Monday near Ione, OR. Two people were injured, one flown out by Life Flight Helicopter. Around 4:18 PM Monday, November 28th, Heppner, OR Fire units, along with Morrow County Deputies and Morrow County Public Works...
IONE, OR
98.3 The KEY

Authentic New Mexican Restaurant Waiting to Wow You in Richland

Richand is home to a new authentic Mexican restaurant. El Agave has been open for just a few months in its new location on Aaron Drive. El Agave offers fresh, authentic Mexican food in a comfortable family environment. We only use the freshest ingredients to prepare all of our dishes – they are all prepared daily by our family in order to ensure the quality of taste for which El Agave has become known for. So come in, taste the flavor of food and enjoy the casual ambiance and attentive servers. If you are in the mood for sizzling fajitas, mouth-watering enchiladas or a great taco salad all in a clean, fun, comfortable atmosphere, you will not be disappointed. We are family-owned, and do our best to treat each of our customers as one of our own family. We look forward to meeting you!
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy