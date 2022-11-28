ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Northmarq Adds Walker & Dunlop Investment Team in DC Office

Northmarq, a capital markets resource for commercial real estate investors, has added real estate vets Christopher Doerr, William Harvey and Shack Stanwick to its Washington, D.C., office, to focus on the origination of investment sales and capital raises. All three join the firm from Walker & Dunlop. This is Northmarq’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

St. John Properties Inks Leases for New Restaurants in Baltimore County

Two fast-casual restaurants are joining the northern Baltimore County corridor. Tacos Way Hunt Valley has signed a 2,495-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center North, a 115,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Cockeysville, Md. In a separate deal, Quickway Japanese Hibachi inked a 2,000-square-foot lease at Yorkridge Center South, a three-building, 101,200-square-foot mixed-use development...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
chainstoreage.com

Dulles Town Center adds eight tenants for the holidays

Retail real estate experts say that A-class malls with great addresses and demographics will continue to draw tenants, and that’s the case with Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va. The 1.4 million-sq.-ft. super-regional mall is a fixture in Loudoun County, one of the fastest growing and most prosperous regions...
DULLES, VA
royalexaminer.com

Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith

Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
FRONT ROYAL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy