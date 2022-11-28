Read full article on original website
Rokita asks Indiana Medical Licensing Board to discipline Dr. Bernard
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the state licensing board to issue “disciplinary sanctions” against Dr. Caitlin Bernard for the way she handled the case of a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The doctor’s attorneys called the complaint a “a last-ditch effort to intimidate...
Indiana lawmakers considering changes to HS graduation requirements
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are considering making changes to K-12 school curriculum requirements. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) recently told reporters the goal is to better prepare students for today’s workforce. “How do we do more applied courses, whether we do personal finance courses, mathematical requirements, coding courses, science requirements,” Huston said. Officials at the […]
Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make
In the opening scene to the classic film, “Animal House,” two young freshmen walk by the statue of Emil Faber, the founder of the fictitious Faber College. The quote on the statue’s plaque was simple: “Knowledge is good.” Generally, we can all agree with that profound statement, can’t we? If so, it is “good” to […] The post Indiana’s horrific public health standing is a choice it’s willing to make appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
fox32chicago.com
States issue inflation-relief payments, including Illinois and Indiana
CHICAGO - At least 20 states have issued inflation-relief payments as Americans continue to struggle with soaring prices. Illinois and Indiana issued one-time rebates earlier this year. States are also offering expanded tax credits. Americans continue to face crippling inflation this holiday season. Prices rose 7.7 percent year-over-year in October.
WANE-TV
Most popular baby names for girls in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Indiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Indiana in 2021. Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia,...
bloomingtonian.com
Catalent is laying off 400 employees according to a message sent to workers in Bloomington, Indiana
Update: Catalent sent the following response Wednesday:. “Apologies for the delay, and for the frustrating exchange with the chatbot on catalent.com. We have a statement as follows:. Since the start of the pandemic, Catalent’s Bloomington facility has played a critical role in producing the vaccines and therapies that have protected...
Indiana lawmakers, teacher unions outline education priorities for 2023 legislative session
Indiana’s top Republican lawmakers said they plan to prioritize school choice and enact a plan to “reinvent” high school education during the next legislative session. That will largely involve an expansion of work-based learning opportunities available for high schoolers. The goal is to graduate Hoosier students who are better prepared for the workforce — and […] The post Indiana lawmakers, teacher unions outline education priorities for 2023 legislative session appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
WTHI
"You're always worried about the level of care..." SCOTUS hears nursing home case from Indiana
INDIANA (WTHI)- The United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in numerous cases this session. One of those cases comes from Indiana. The Health and Hospital Corporation v. Talevski involves the care of Gorgi Talevski. His family claims he was cared for in a way that goes against federal law.
95.3 MNC
State of Lung Cancer Report has Indiana Behind the Curve
The American Lung Association has released its 2022 State of Lung Cancer report, which shows Indiana has some work to do. The leading cause of lung cancer is smoking, and the state ranks high in the Lung Association report with 19% of Hoosiers doing so. Indiana also ranks high with the second leading cause of lung cancer, as 40% of home radon tests are at or above the Environmental Protection Agency action level. With early detection, the five-year lung cancer survival rate is 61%.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
indianapublicradio.org
A variable harvest turns out mostly positive for Indiana farmers
Despite challenges like increased input costs and a hot summer, harvests across Indiana ended up being profitable for many farmers. The price of fertilizer and diesel weighed down what could have been another record year in agriculture. The state saw crop yields vary greatly between regions thanks to diverse weather patterns. Harvests ranged from the best crop some farmers have ever had to others having their worst year yet.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
Parents of 'micro-preemie' thankful for life-changing 2nd opinion at Riley
INDIANAPOLIS — The Novak-Breyt family will forever be grateful for their son's remarkable second chance at life, thanks to a second opinion at Riley Children's Hospital. They are now part of Riley Children's Foundation year-end campaign, sharing their story to highlight how generous donations are helping fund the life-changing care they and so many other grateful families receive.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff per President Joe Biden, to honor the life of United States Representative Donald McEachin from Virginia. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses...
Blackmon Sr., Butt, Chapman among Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame selections
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – James Blackmon Sr., Richard Butt, and Henry Chapman were among those selected to the 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. The class will be honored Wednesday, March 22, 2023. James Blackmon Sr. Marion 1983 Richard Butt Huntington 1954 Henry Chapman * Ft. Wayne Northside 1955 John DeVoe * […]
Wreaths needed for veterans' graves in Indiana this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is the deadline to donate a Christmas wreath to lay on veterans' gravestones this holiday season. Organizers are asking for the community's help. It's a time-honored tradition to remember and honor our fallen men and women each Christmas. However, 76% of the graves at Crown Hill Cemetery currently will not receive a wreath for Christmas.
Nearly all Indiana coal power plants polluting groundwater
Nearly all Indiana coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater, according to information released in a new report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The report shows improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91%...
Indiana lawmakers mulling property tax relief
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican state lawmakers say they’re exploring ways to provide property tax relief to Hoosiers when they return to the Statehouse early next year. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) cited many Hoosiers’ rising tax bills amid climbing assessed property values as the reason they’re planning to review Indiana’s property tax system. “The explosion of […]
