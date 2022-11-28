ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Virginia reports first death of person diagnosed with mpox in the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. On Thursday, VDH said the patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. To protect patient confidentiality and family privacy, VDH will not be releasing any additional information about the death.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Youngkin shares progress and plans for forestry, agriculture industries

(WSET) — The pandemic devastated some of Virginia's top industries--agriculture and forestry--but both are making a comeback with new progress already as they surge forward. On November 30 Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke to hundreds of farmers at the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention about the two industries. Youngkin...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

VDOT has unveiled statewide 'Resilience Plan'

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has unveiled a statewide "Resilience Plan". VDOT said this plan is a comprehensive, formalized framework to incorporate resilience strategies into transportation planning, project development and delivery, operations, maintenance, and asset management. The Resilience Plan outlines strategies to anticipate, prepare...

Comments / 0

Community Policy