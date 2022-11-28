ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Doctors Building to be turned into boutique hotel

A local developer has plans to turn the former Doctors Building in Danville's Old West End into a new hotel. Ed Walker, who created The Bee Hotel in downtown Danville, is now looking to transform the circa 1957 medical office complex into a 45-room boutique hotel while remaining true to its mid-century origins.
DANVILLE, VA
alamancenews.com

Alamance Crossing shopping center could face foreclosure or sale after owners default on $51 million loan

“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving – for decades thought to carry many U.S. retailers from being in the red to being in the black by virtue of deep discounts and unrestrained consumer spending – likely won’t be enough to spare Alamance Crossing from foreclosure or sale, based on a lawsuit filed shortly before the Thanksgiving holiday in Alamance County superior court.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Electrical fire in Danville leaves home damaged

UPDATE 12/1 2:01 p.m.: The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a house fire at 2035 Westover Drive on Thursday, Dec. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Firefighters say the first unit arrived and found fire at the front corner of the home. Several crews also responded including two fire marshals, a safety officer, and […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville woman killed in expressway crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash Monday afternoon on the Route 29 Danville Expressway. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. November 28, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes, according to Danville Police. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco, 25, was the only...
DANVILLE, VA
