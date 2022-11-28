LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Heritage Pioneers football team made quick work of Christiansburg, 43-0, to advance to next week's VHSL Class 3 championship. Quarterback Jaicere Bateman had three first-half touchdown passes, adding a 4th on the ground to help the Pioneers (12-2) take a commanding 30-0 lead at the half. Running back Rajan Booker-Felder added two TD runs in the second half, while the defense bent, but never broke, coming up with a fourth down stop on the Blue Demons' best drive of the day, stopping them inside the 20-yard line.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO