Innovation Begins at Home
There has never been a more critical need for innovation in manufacturing and with the right digital tools, virtual working is the answer. Remote working has long existed and according to a KPMG report, the manufacturing industry was one of the first employers to shift to remote working in 2020, but it didn’t take long before they saw more opportunities for their employees to use new technologies.
ITS Logistics’ Helps Caraway Achieve 280% Growth
ITS manages entire fulfillment process from the time Caraway merchandise arrives at the ports. Caraway is a popular brand of premium, non-toxic kitchenware and has maintained a significant presence in the ecommerce space for three years. In 2021, Caraway tapped ITS Logistics to support its expansion into omnichannel markets, specifically focusing on increasing its presence in partnered retail stores.
Amantya Technologies Demonstrates 5G VoNR Call
The VoNR (Voice over New Radio) call was made using Amantya’s in-house developed 5G accelerators – 5G SA Core, RAN & IMS. Global product engineering and system integration company, Amantya Technologies, Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call from its state-of-the-art 5G Lab in Gurgaon, India. This is another significant breakthrough in the company’s rapidly growing 5G solutions portfolio. Amantya’s previously launched avant-garde 5G solutions and IP accelerators including Astra5G, an end-to-end Enterprise 5G solution, 5G Network-in-a-Box (for building fully functional 5G Labs), and Standalone 5G Core.
Chain.io Appoints New VP of Product
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Philadelphia – Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
Insider spoke to a laid-off DoorDash worker who says they now risk losing their work visa if they can't find a new employer quickly.
Tiger Tail USA Flexes its Supply Chain
Tiger Tail USA launched Pacejet to bolster growth and ensure reliable product fulfillment without disruption. Click below to read the Case Study.
Cognizant to Acquire AustinCSI
Acquisition expands Cognizant consulting expertise in enterprise cloud and data analytics advisory services. Teaneck, NJ, (NASDAQ: CTSH) Cognizant today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire AustinCSI, a premier digital transformation consultancy specializing in enterprise cloud and data analytics advisory services. This acquisition complements Cognizant’s technology prowess and vertical industry expertise, enriching its advisory capabilities for delivering comprehensive digital strategy as well as innovative solutions to clients.
Aerobotix and FerRobotics Partner on New Automated Tool
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Aerobotix and FerRobotics, two leading robotics companies based in the U.S. and Austria respectively, today officially announced they have partnered on a new solution in response to aerospace industry demand for an automated tool for precision masking tape application. Collaboration between engineers from the two companies...
Economic Inclusion Paves the Way for Sustainable Change
Businesses need leaders focused on prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion. When diversity, equity and inclusion are prioritized in your business, every facet of your organization can benefit. Companies must pay attention to this if they want a workplace that attracts and retains good employees and customers. In fact, better products, services and happier, more committed staff result from equitable opportunity.
Rineck Shrink Fit Tool Now Available from PTTI
Platinum Tooling Technologies, Inc is now the importer of Rineck shrink fit tooling and shrink fit machine technology. Platinum Tooling, the importer and master distributor of live tools, angle heads, Swiss machine products, knurling and marking tools manufactured by various international suppliers, is now the importer of Rineck shrink fit tooling and shrink fit machine technology in the United States and Mexico. The announcement was made by Platinum Tooling president, Preben Hansen, at their headquarters in Prospect Heights, Illinois, near Chicago.
Mission Cloud Announces the Launch of Mission Control
With a “Services as a Software” approach, Mission has integrated its proprietary automation and cloud management techniques. Los Angeles, Calif. – Mission Cloud Services, a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced the launch of Mission Control, an AWS-exclusive cloud services platform for data visualization, analytics, and collaboration with the teams supporting its cloud managed services, Mission Cloud Foundation and Mission Cloud One.
Logistics Tech Reduces Costs Deadheading and Emissions
More than 10 million miles expected to be saved in 2022; Nearly 2 million saved recently in month alone as a result of vehicle load bundling. Data science and technology are at the forefront of an automotive industry transformation, serving as critical elements to minimize supply chain delays and disruptions, create more efficiency and drive value. One key area where both are being used to benefit industry players is through the automation of freight bundling to reduce costs, deadheading and emissions.
