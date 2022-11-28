Read full article on original website
ITS Logistics’ Helps Caraway Achieve 280% Growth
ITS manages entire fulfillment process from the time Caraway merchandise arrives at the ports. Caraway is a popular brand of premium, non-toxic kitchenware and has maintained a significant presence in the ecommerce space for three years. In 2021, Caraway tapped ITS Logistics to support its expansion into omnichannel markets, specifically focusing on increasing its presence in partnered retail stores.
OneRail Raises $33 Million in Series B Funding
OneRail completes significant Series B round in turbulent market; sees unprecedented demand for last mile logistics modernization. ORLANDO, Fla. — On the heels of record growth, OneRail completes a $33 million Series B funding round, co-led by Piva Capital and Arsenal Growth Equity. Shippers continue to re-evaluate last mile logistics with a more strategic eye, based on a multitude of factors, including providing a superior shipper-branded customer experience, increased dependability and delivery speed, and cost containment, while meeting sustainability objectives. Supply chain transformation has become a catalyst for competitive advantage for shippers of all types and OneRail replaces siloed legacy systems and manual processes (Excel, VRS, TMS, etc.) to leverage a virtuous cycle of transportation performance data — driving measurable improvements in affordability, dependability, speed and sustainability for its customers.
Veego Helps Telcos with Subscriber Onboarding Issues
Company gives Communication Service Providers the insights and automation for a higher Quality of Experience (QoE) for new subscribers. NEW YORK – Veego Software, the world leader in connected-home dynamic contextual intelligence, today highlighted advanced capabilities in the company’s AI-powered platform to help CSPs provide a more frictionless onboarding process for new Internet subscribers. Leveraging Veego Engage, the ISP’s marketing, network, and customer experience (CX) department can calculate highly accurate and contextual Quality of Experience (QoE) measurements and monitor any user segment’s ongoing internet experience, including consumed devices and apps. The software’s intelligence provides autonomous functionality to create a more pleasant customer experience that starts with the hardware installation and first internet experiences.
Amantya Technologies Demonstrates 5G VoNR Call
The VoNR (Voice over New Radio) call was made using Amantya’s in-house developed 5G accelerators – 5G SA Core, RAN & IMS. Global product engineering and system integration company, Amantya Technologies, Inc. on Tuesday announced that it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call from its state-of-the-art 5G Lab in Gurgaon, India. This is another significant breakthrough in the company’s rapidly growing 5G solutions portfolio. Amantya’s previously launched avant-garde 5G solutions and IP accelerators including Astra5G, an end-to-end Enterprise 5G solution, 5G Network-in-a-Box (for building fully functional 5G Labs), and Standalone 5G Core.
Exus Announces its First Renewables Fund Totaling €50m
Exus Management Partners have launched the Exus Partners Energy Fund (EPEF I) to target strategic stakes & renewables assets across Europe. Madrid – Exus Management Partners, a leading expert in powering sustainable investments through operational excellence, has launched a standalone renewable energy investment fund, Exus Partners Energy Fund I (EPEF I).
Chain.io Appoints New VP of Product
Bilotta will fortify and expand Chain.io’s forwarding services as turbulence continues within global supply chains. Philadelphia – Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Johnny Bilotta has joined as Vice President of Product. Bilotta will enhance Chain.io’s current core systems and continue development of new offerings that provide value to Chain.io’s customers.
Mitsubishi HC Cap Amer, ACT Research Release Videos
Mitsubishi HC Capital America and ACT Research are partnering on a 4-part weekly video series for commercial truck dealers and upfitters. Flower Mound, TX – Specialty finance company Mitsubishi HC Capital America and ACT Research, a leader in commercial vehicle data analysis and forecasting, today announced that they are partnering on a four-part weekly video series, “A Conversation with ACT Research,” designed for commercial truck dealers, upfitters and end-users. Each of the three to four-minute videos covers a current topic of interest in transportation and provides alternative perspectives from industry veterans Steve Tam, Vice President, ACT Research and Kirk Mann, Senior Vice President and GM of Transportation Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America.
Visionary.ai Gets Funding for Video Imaging Technology
Visionary.ai has received a multi-million-dollar investment from National Grid Partners for its real-time video enhancement technology. Jerusalem, Israel – Visionary.ai, a developer of AI for real time video enhancement, today announced that it has received a multi-million-dollar investment from National Grid Partners (NGP), the venture investment and innovation arm of National Grid plc., one of world’s largest investor-owned energy companies..
Technanosoft Provided Top Software And Web Development
Techananosoft, the leading information technology consulting firm, offers its services to all, without bias, including Government. United States – Today, every individual knows to move forward, and one needs to be active online and be well-versed in handling technology. Technanosoft, One of the World’s Best IT Servies and Consulting Provider Companies, provides its services to all industries, whether they belong to Government, Commercial, Industrial, or another.
Rineck Shrink Fit Tool Now Available from PTTI
Platinum Tooling Technologies, Inc is now the importer of Rineck shrink fit tooling and shrink fit machine technology. Platinum Tooling, the importer and master distributor of live tools, angle heads, Swiss machine products, knurling and marking tools manufactured by various international suppliers, is now the importer of Rineck shrink fit tooling and shrink fit machine technology in the United States and Mexico. The announcement was made by Platinum Tooling president, Preben Hansen, at their headquarters in Prospect Heights, Illinois, near Chicago.
Energizing Production
Finding a new balance with efficiency-enhancing technologies amid rising energy costs. As more and more manufacturers grapple with rising energy costs and skilled labour shortages off the back of an already turbulent couple of years, the need for companies to drive efficiencies across their production operations has never been greater. Here, Damien Marc, CEO of JPB Système and its subsidiary, KeyProd, takes a closer look at how manufacturers can achieve this amid other challenges.
R&M Improves Reliability for Stainless Steel Producer
Overhead cranes from R&M Materials Handling have provided a cost-effective and more reliable solution for a producer of stainless steel. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Valbruna Slater Stainless, Inc. (VSSI) is part of the Valbruna Group. Founded in 1925, Valbruna has 2,500 employees and an annual output of approximately 250,000 tons of specialty steels. Production is primarily focused on stainless steels and specialty alloys, such as nickel alloys and titanium long products.
BSLBATT Receives $1.65M Replacement Order for Forklift
Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. BSLBATT battery is a fast-paced, high-growth (200% YoY ) hi-tech company that is leading the adoption of lithium-ion technology solutions. We design, manufacture, and sell advanced lithium-ion battery packs that are disrupting the 100+-year-old market for lead-acid batteries. Today announced the receipt of a battery purchase order through its BSLBATT sales channel valued at about US$1.65 million. The batteries will be used by a leading forklift Dealer company to power end customers in Material Handling, Paper and Packaging, Food and Beverage, Refrigerated Storage, Manufacturing Industry, Fresh Produce, Wine Industry, Distribution and 3PL industries in a new distribution centre in the South East Asia.
