Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Food Experts Say This Great New Jersey Restaurant Is The One To Visit
New Jersey is one of the states in the nation with the greatest restaurants, and as an official foodie state, we have a lot of restaurants people want to visit. But is there one that everyone wants to visit even more than any other?. There apparently is, because the website...
Absecon to Zarephath: Watch as Californians Try to Pronounce These NJ Cities
If you are a resident of New Jersey, we take for granted how relatively easy it is to say some of the confusing town names that are around here, but just imagine living 3,000 miles away and trying to pronounce these... Only True New Jersey Locals Can Pronounce These 10...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops
The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
End of an Era: Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum Closing in Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City will soon be minus one attraction with the closing of the Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum. After more than 25 years of entertaining boardwalk-goers with its collection of oddities, Ripley's will call it quits after December 31st, Press of Atlantic City reports. In a statement, museum manager...
Lego Fanatics Create a South Jersey Lego Beach & Boardwalk
A group of Lego enthusiasts from South Jersey have come up with the ultimate Lego beach and boardwalk homage and have dubbed it..."Tilewood". Tilewood is actually more than just Lego Wildwood, according to the South Jersey Lego Users Group. They feel that Tilewood is a combined re-creation of Wildwood, Seaside...
Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market
A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
2 N.J. towns are among the best Christmas towns in America, Travel and Leisure says
The holiday season is upon us! This means cold weather filled with warm moments spent with friends and family along with festive decorations in every sight. After naming the Jersey Shore as one of the best 50 places to travel on Earth, Travel and Leisure recently named Cape May and Atlantic City as two out of the 25 best Christmas towns in the U.S.
shorelocalnews.com
South Jersey losing another pizzeriaas Linwood Exchange closes
South Jersey should be in mourning. Bakeria 1010, arguably the best pizzeria in South Jersey, will close its doors by the end of the year as its owner Mike Fitzick will take his mind-blowing pizza skills and head to Philadelphia, where he will take over – and rename – Spuntino, a highly regarded pizzeria in the Northern Liberties section of the city currently owned by fourth-generation pizzeria owner Salvatore Carollo.
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Cinema in Ocean City With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel
A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
The Funniest Person Ever From New Jersey Has Been Named
Many famous celebrities call or have called New Jersey home, and many of those stars made their mark by making people laugh. So, who is the funniest person ever from New Jersey?. When you spend a minute thinking about it, New Jersey may be one of the funniest states in...
You Won’t Like New Jersey’s Latest Roadway Report Card Fail
One of the things New Jersey residents complain about more than most things is driving around the Garden State. We deal with gas prices, traffic, construction, and bad roadway conditions every day. We can’t control any of these driving factors and that might be part of the frustration, but it...
Fox News heavyweight joins Spadea from set of live national show
Brian Kilmeade is the co-host of Fox and Friends and the host of "One Nation" on Fox News Channel, the host of the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox Radio, and the author of a new book, "The President and the Freedom Fighter." He's going to be on stage this Friday...
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
Outstanding New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best By Major Publication
There will always be a little disagreement when any expert named the best restaurant in New Jersey, no matter what type of restaurant is in the spotlight. This time it's a major website naming New Jersey's best traditional restaurant. The major website we are talking about here is among the...
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List
There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
11-Year-Old Mays Landing Bull Rider Competing in Jr. World Rodeo
11-Year-old Keagan Santana from Mays Landing has a dream to one day be a professional bull rider. He takes a big first step toward his goal this week when he competes in the Junior World Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas. Keagan is a first-time Junior World Finals qualifier representing the...
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location
Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
Shiny like new! Car wash chain adding 4 locations in NJ, including in Lacey
Something new and shiny is coming to the Jersey Shore and along with it could be your car as well. Spark Car Wash, which has locations in Sicklerville and Woodland Park, is adding four other car washes in the Garden State. The company says they have an environmentally friendly way...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2