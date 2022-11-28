Read full article on original website
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San Francisco
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents
Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big Event
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansion
Sheriff's Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They Slept
sfstandard.com
Ann Hsu Reflects on Her Swift Rise and Fall as SF School Leader
Ann Hsu thought she could win, and so did many others in San Francisco. A nationally watched recall propelled her to San Francisco’s school board, but neither momentum from that campaign nor her core base of Chinese American voters were enough for her to keep the seat when it came to a vote.
sfstandard.com
Lead, Arsenic Found at SF School With Troubled Building History
Lead and arsenic were found in the courtyard of Buena Vista Horace Mann, prompting its closure on Wednesday, The Standard has learned. In the process of designing a modernization project for the beleaguered campus, SFUSD found that soil samples showed “higher than acceptable levels of lead and arsenic” in the courtyard, according to an email sent to BVHM staff and families.
davisvanguard.org
Progressive Group Touts Big Election Wins for Working Class, Immigrant, Black and Brown Oaklanders – from District Attorney and Mayor to Ballot Measures
OAKLAND, CA – Progressive, community-led Oakland Rising Action applauded a successful election season for Black, Brown and Immigrant Oaklanders, noting it held “conversations” with about 6,000 “infrequent and new” Oakland voters, reached 60,000 other Oakland households by mail and 6,815 views online. The result was,...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Personally Ordered Homeless Sweeps, Lawsuit Claims
Mayor London Breed is at the center of newly filed documents in a lawsuit that claims she ordered city workers to move homeless people, forcing outreach workers to scramble to accommodate the requests. The Coalition on Homelessness, a local nonprofit that organizes for the rights of unhoused people, filed the...
losgatan.com
Los Gatos High principal recalls helpless moments cradling student overdosing on opioid
Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student—watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
We are now entering our third week of the largest strike in the nation — a strike that has all but shuttered UC’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Each of the 30,000-plus workers who are walking picket lines has their own story as to what brought them to this place. But overall, issues of equity, decent compensation and housing affordability have animated the effort. As a result of the strike, postdocs and academic researchers have already reached tentative agreements on key concerns,...
sfstandard.com
Will Joel Engardio Change the Balance of Power in SF Politics?
November’s election brought just one newcomer to San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, but he could create a significant political shift that diverges from his mostly progressive colleagues. Joel Engardio, a moderate-backed candidate who unseated incumbent Gordon Mar of the Sunset District (District 4), is expected to be an...
oaklandside.org
How well did ranked-choice voting work in the 2022 Oakland mayor’s race?
Two weeks after election day, when all the ballots were finally counted, Loren Taylor conceded the Oakland mayor’s race to Sheng Thao. He also criticized ranked-choice voting, the system Oakland has used since 2010 to elect its mayor, councilmembers, and school board directors. Taylor pointed to ballots cast in...
californiaglobe.com
Elite Lowell School Back in the News
This is Part II of a series reporting on San Francisco’s prestigious Lowell High School as it returns to merit-based admissions. In June of this year I reported on the decision of the San Francisco United School District Board which narrowly voted to restore merit based admissions to the elite Lowell High School. The Globe reported extensively on the tumultuous time for the school and the district as lawsuits were threatened and vile accusations of racism were hurled from the various ethnic and racial communities that comprise the district.
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
sfstandard.com
Two Former Mayors—Willie Brown and Art Agnos—Ask for Leniency in Sentencing of Felon Victor Makras
A long list of supporters, including former mayors Willie Brown and Art Agnos, have voiced their support for a lenient sentence for politically connected real estate mogul Victor Makras, who was found guilty on federal charges earlier this year. Makras was convicted in U.S. District Court earlier this year for...
Stanford to investigate university president's research over scientific misconduct allegations
Review comes after student news outlet detailed suspected problems with Marc Tessier-Lavigne's research papers. Stanford University announced this week that it will investigate allegations of scientific misconduct involving its president, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, after an independent student news outlet published an article detailing suspected problems with research papers where he's listed as an author.
Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
NBC Bay Area
Families in SJ Neighborhood to Receive Free Cameras in Effort to Fight Crime
Dozens of families in San Jose's Seven Trees neighborhood will be getting free Ring doorbell cameras and motion sensor lights in an effort to battle crime. The group behind the effort is Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley and they chose that neighborhood, made up of the working class, low-income families, and aging residents, as a starting point.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
‘Really a cause for alarm’: Wineries urged to go digital as tasting room traffic declines
Optimism that post-pandemicconsumers would return to winery tasting rooms after they reopened has turned to concern as visit number decline , according to experts at a large wine business event in Santa Rosa on Thursday. While much of the wine produced in the U.S. comes from large producers, many vintners...
KQED
Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt
Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Holiday Lights: 17 Dazzling Displays of Winter Wonder
Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Saint Lucia Day—celebrations of light are a common element of many global wintertime traditions. Here in the Bay Area, we certainly love the comfort of a bright light on a cold night. From the illuminated shop windows of Union Square in San Francisco to the “Glowfari” at the Oakland Zoo—from a twinkling train ride through the East Bay foothills to a waterfront festival in Sausalito—the Bay Area has holiday lights aplenty.
sfstandard.com
Neighbors Slam Failed SF Housing Project as ‘Eyesore’ With Human Waste, Graffiti
A former San Francisco car wash and gas station at the center of an affordable housing battle has enraged neighbors after becoming a hotbed of litter, human waste and graffiti. “It’s a huge neighborhood eyesore,” said Alan Mutter, a Lower Haight resident of 38 years who lives close to the...
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect
November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
