KCBY
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
KCBY
Oregon AG Rosenblum says delaying Measure 114 will result in unnecessary deaths
Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says delaying Oregon’s voter-approved gun control Measure 114 would result in unnecessary deaths and "forestall Oregon’s effort to reduce the risk of a massacre within its borders." That argument was presented in a 42-page court document filed Wednesday in response to an emergency...
KCBY
Oregon gun control measure faces new legal challenges, one set for federal hearing Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A third group has filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Oregon Measure 114, which would implement a permit-to-purchase mandate and limits high-capacity magazines. The measure narrowly passed in the midterm election, and is set to take effect on December 8. It will require anyone purchasing...
KCBY
California man sent to federal prison for trafficking drugs between California and Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to court documents, in October 2020, investigators from the Douglas Area Interagency Team received a tip that 42-year-old Jose Baldemar Izar of Lancaster, California, was trafficking drugs from California to Oregon for distribution in the Roseburg, Oregon area. The investigation revealed that Izar was in...
KCBY
Three Rivers Foundation set to award more than $1-million to Oregon Organizations
FLORENCE, Ore. — The Three Rivers Foundation is set to award more than $1-million to Oregon non-profit once again. Established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, the Three Rivers Foundation started in 2011 with profits from the Three Rivers Casino Resort. The Foundation supports non-profits all over Oregon, providing funding and support for education, health, and environmental programs.
KCBY
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Alabama county
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts are underway in parts of Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the state on Wednesday. Roads were cleared in Tibbie as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage from an EF-3 tornado. That tornado came at night, so a lot of residents didn't see it coming, and some didn't even know the tornado was right on top of them until it was too late.
