Oregon State

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
Three Rivers Foundation set to award more than $1-million to Oregon Organizations

FLORENCE, Ore. — The Three Rivers Foundation is set to award more than $1-million to Oregon non-profit once again. Established by the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, the Three Rivers Foundation started in 2011 with profits from the Three Rivers Casino Resort. The Foundation supports non-profits all over Oregon, providing funding and support for education, health, and environmental programs.
OREGON STATE
Cleanup underway after EF-3 tornado devastates Alabama county

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Cleanup efforts are underway in parts of Alabama after tornadoes ripped through the state on Wednesday. Roads were cleared in Tibbie as neighbors rallied together to clear out the wreckage from an EF-3 tornado. That tornado came at night, so a lot of residents didn't see it coming, and some didn't even know the tornado was right on top of them until it was too late.
TIBBIE, AL

