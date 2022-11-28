Read full article on original website
Crawford County Avalanche
Briefs 12.1.2022
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by train at the Crawford County Historical Society Museum at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Climb aboard for a visit with Santa. Bring your Toys for Tots donations and warm up with a cookie and hot chocolate inside the museum. GHS players to...
Crawford County Avalanche
Partnership looks to keep kids safe
Officials representing law enforcement, healthcare, and education sign county’s Child Abuse and Neglect Protocol on Wednesday. The Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center and partners – including local officials representing law enforcement, Department of Health and Human Services, healthcare, and education – conducted a Crawford County Child Abuse and Neglect Protocol signing event at the County Building on Wednesday, November 23.
