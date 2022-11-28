Read full article on original website
Political Rewind: Obama stumps for Warnock; New CNN poll; Could Georgia become early primary state?
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown:. 1. Obama stumps for Warnock in final push for the runoff. Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to...
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
U.S. Senate race voter guide: Warnock, Walker on the issues
Georgia voters will cast ballots for a second election cycle in the race for a consequential U.S. Senate seat. Here’s where the major candidates stand on some of the the issues. Abortion. Warnock. The incumbent U.S. senator is an outspoken supporter of abortion rights and called the Supreme Court’s...
Almost $80 million is spent on TV ads for Georgia's 4-week Senate runoff
There has been a rush of spending on TV ads for the pivotal Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, which is just a shortened four-week campaign. In that period, some $79 million has been poured in to buy airtime. And spending by groups supporting Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has more than doubled contributions from groups backing Republican challenger Herschel Walker, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact and analyzed by NPR.
Speaker Ralston's widow enters race to fill state House seat
The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election on Jan. 3 to fill the seat.
Political Rewind: Walker under scrutiny for Texas residence; Meadows must testify in Fulton County
1. Herschel Walker is under scrutiny after he claimed a Texas house as his primary residence. LISTEN: Greg Bluestein speaks on questions surrounding Herschel Walker's Texas residence. 2. Former President Barack Obama is visiting Georgia tomorrow to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former president will hold a rally in...
See who is voting early in Georgia's 2022 runoff election
In spite of the shortened runoff window — or maybe because of it — Georgia voters are showing up in droves to once again decide their U.S. senator in a runoff, with a surge of younger voters and higher Black turnout in the start of early voting. The...
Encouraging the next generation of clinical and, potentially, school-based psychologists
LISTEN: Georgia still ranks near the bottom in the nation for access to mental health care, especially for children — and, increasingly, fewer people even want to get into the counseling field. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more about a new program aimed at fixing the problem. School counselor...
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
A judge orders Arizona's Cochise County to certify election results after a delay
An Arizona state judge has ordered officials in Republican-controlled Cochise County to certify their local midterm elections results after they missed the state's legal deadline and put more than 47,000 people's votes at risk. Ruling from the bench at a court hearing on Thursday, Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey...
Tornadoes fueled by high temperatures rip through Southern communities
WETUMPKA, Ala. — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service had...
Alabama coal miners begin their 20th month on strike
Hundreds of coal miners in Brookwood, Ala., reached a milestone Thursday: They've spent 20 months on strike. That's well past the six-week average for strikes, according to Bloomberg Law. The miners believe it's the longest strike in Alabama's history. They have continued demanding their employer, Warrior Met Coal, restore the...
Indiana's AG wants the doctor who spoke of 10-year-old's abortion to be penalized
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr. Caitlin Bernard...
Judge: GOP head can't share lawyers with other fake electors
The chairman of the Georgia Republican Party cannot share lawyers with 10 other fake electors in matters related to a special grand jury investigation into possible illegal meddling in the 2020 election in the state, a judge ruled Wednesday. A special grand jury was seated earlier this year to aid...
Georgia Power steadfast as decision nears in $2.9B rate case
Georgia Power Co.'s message to regulators Tuesday was clear: Despite attacks that its proposed 12% rate hike is padded with profit, unneeded spending and consumer harm, the utility still wants $2.9 billion more over the next three years. Georgia Power Chief Financial Officer Aaron Abramowitz testified Tuesday before the Public...
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his InfoWars parent company to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones's bankruptcy petition, made in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday,...
3 tribes dealing with the toll of climate change get $75 million to relocate
Three Tribal communities in Alaska and Washington that have been severely impacted by the effects of climate change on their homes are getting $75 million from the Biden administration to help relocate to higher ground. The Quinault Indian Nation, located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington; the Newtok Village, located...
Citing risk to endangered whales, Whole Foods hits pause on Maine lobster — for now
Whole Foods will temporarily stop buying Maine lobster for its stores nationwide in a move that's drawing praise from environmentalists and anger from local politicians and industry. The grocery chain made the decision in response to warnings from the two separate seafood-monitoring groups it relies on to certify the sustainability...
