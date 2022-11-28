Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
WILX-TV
In My View: Spartans finish 3-6 in Big Ten
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The all Big Ten football teams indicate who wins and loses as a team each season. Michigan had a dozen all Big Tenners named this week—no first-teamers for Michigan State and a mere one each on the second teams. And I thought quarterback Payton Thorne might make an honorable mention but he did not. All reasons why the Spartans finished 3-6 in the Big Ten and 5-7 overall.
WILX-TV
Michigan uses big second half to beat Purdue 43-22 in Big Ten Title game
INDIANAPOLIS (WILX) - Michigan Scored 29 points in the second half, more than Purdue scored all game, as they went on to beat the Boilermakers 43-22 in the Big Ten Title game. It was their second conference title in a row. As usual, Quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t throw for many...
WILX-TV
Williamston secures win on the road over Portland
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Portland Raiders and the Williamston Hornets have young squads, after losing key players to other schools and college. The Williamston Hornets have only two seniors, but they led them to a 39-33 win over Portland. Leisya Newell scored 13 points in the win. Next,...
WILX-TV
Dansville Aggies beat reigning state champ Fowler Eagles
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles have won back to back state titles, but their road to a third got a little bit tougher. They went into Dansville, and the Aggies beat them 36-22 to hand them their first loss of the season. Next, the Eagles play Pewamo-Westphalia and...
WILX-TV
University of Michigan football player Mazi Smith charged with carrying a concealed weapon
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A key University of Michigan football player is in trouble with the law. Washtenaw County court records show that Michigan Football defensive lineman player, Mazi Smith, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. The charges filed on Wednesday stem from a traffic stop that took place on Oct. 7 in Ann Arbor.
WILX-TV
Portland St. Patrick falls to Catholic counterpart G.R. West Catholic
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks lost only one game all season last year, and that was in the playoffs to end their season. Now, their first loss comes only two games in. The Grand Rapids West Catholic Falcons beat them 68-26 to hand them their first...
WILX-TV
Fowlerville cruises past Lansing Everett for first win of season
FOWLERVILLLE, Mich. (WILX) - Heading into Friday, both Fowlerville and Lansing Everett were searching for its first wins of the year. The Gladiators had no problem doing that, using an early 16-0 run to breeze past the Vikings 56-14. Now at 1-1, Fowlerville will travel to Stockbridge on Dec. 6.
WILX-TV
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Evan, Aubree and Ryan Urka
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Stars are Evan, Aubree, and Ryan Urka. They are 9-year-old triplets from Grand Ledge who play soccer and softball. If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE. Subscribe to our News...
WILX-TV
Janae Tyler’s late free throw lifts Holt over Lansing Catholic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Though just the second game of the young high school girl’s basketball season, Holt and Lansing Catholic traded heavyweight blows for all 32 minutes in a contest that had the feeling of a Regional Final. “Oh it was awesome. I think it’s great for both...
WILX-TV
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Council to consider sanctuary city designation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing could soon be more than a safe haven for immigrants. Its city council is set to declare East Lansing a sanctuary city. If the resolution is approved, East Lansing would be the only sanctuary city in the state. Background: East Lansing may become...
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
WILX-TV
108-year-old plaque is returned to the State Capitol
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 108-year-old piece of history was given back to the State Capitol on Thursday. A bronze plaque, from the Lansing chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), had been in storage for years and on display at different locations. One chapter member told News...
WILX-TV
Ahead of windy weekend, Lansing BWL outage-reporting phone, text systems down
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light’s outage-reporting text and phone systems are experiencing an outage. The utility said Friday afternoon that the problems stem from a third-party vendor that is having technical difficulties. Strong winds are expected overnight, with multiple municipalities in Michigan under...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: 16 new fire recruits were honored during a graduation ceremony
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Fire Academy held a graduation ceremony for the 75th academy students. 16 new fire recruits were honored during the ceremony including three women and three veterans. There were more than 150 people celebrating their accomplishments as they embark on their careers in lifesaving.
WILX-TV
Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pilot shortage has been making flights more expensive and cancellations more common. However, there could be a solution in the form of high school students. Eaton, Ingham and Clinton county school districts are joining forces for a flight school. Enrollment opens this spring. Keegan Gudobba...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
WILX-TV
Lansing Public School District outlines plan to get students back on track
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At a school board meeting on Thursday, the Lansing Public School District outlined its plan to get students back on track. The plan comes two days after the Michigan Department of Education released a list of underperforming schools. There were also schools in Jackson and Livingston counties.
WILX-TV
Henry Ford Jackson Hospital name Emily Moorhead as the new president
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health System announced the new president for Henry Ford Jackson Hospital in Jackson. Emily Moorhead, FACHE, has accepted the position which will be effective immediately. Moorhead served as interim president since February 2022, and prior to that, she was a chief operating officer. Bringing...
WILX-TV
Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
