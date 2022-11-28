Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school busses will soon be going green

Read full article on original website
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
Big names rep for Warnock, Walker in final days ahead of runoff
Ahead of the final day of early voting in Georgia, and only days ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff election day, both candidates got notable help in campaign rallies Thursday. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta to stump for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. “I’m here to tell you, we...
Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats
Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
Georgia speaker’s widow enters race to fill state House seat
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election […]
WRDW-TV
Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - A new poll ahead of next week’s nationally watched Senate runoff shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is still locked in a virtual tie with Republican Herschel Walker. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Georgia voters ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff finds Warnock...
MSNBC
Georgia’s GOP chair will need own lawyer in fake electors probe
On Wednesday, a judge in Fulton County, Ga., ruled that the chair of the state’s Republican Party, a key figure in the 2020 scheme to have fake Electoral College voters give Georgia’s votes to Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden, can’t be represented by lawyers repping 10 of the other 15 fake electors.
Federal action on coal ash in Ohio has big implications in Georgia
A recent order by the Environmental Protection Agency telling an Ohio power plant it could no longer dispose of toxic coal ash in an unlined pond, thereby polluting groundwater, could have important implications for four Georgia Power sites. In early November, the Associated Press reported the EPA ordered the Gen....
On World AIDS Day, Georgia leads the nation in new HIV cases — and Atlanta is a hot spot
LISTEN: Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and Georgia is the No. 1 state in the country for new infections. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called HIV in Atlanta an epidemic, and cases are not slowing down. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more. A diagnosis of...
Douglas County’s top educator honored as Georgia Superintendent of the Year
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County School System is recognizing one of their own with one of the highest honors in education. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, Trent North was named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year. As Georgia Superintendent of...
GPB evening headlines for November 30, 2022
Multiple school districts across the state are reporting that they were the targets of what appear to be coordinated hoaxes. Georgia fared relatively well in this year's hurricane season. But that doesn't mean you should let your guard down for next year. A recent federal decision in Ohio could have...
WTVM
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Endorses Herschel Walker – “It Would Be Great To Have a Dog up There in the Senate”
Georgia Republicans stick together ahead of runoff. On November 30, Georgia's most controversial Republican live-streamed on her newly reinstated personal Twitter account, and appealed to voters to cast their ballot for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the state's runoff election on December 6.
Albany Herald
Georgia lawmakers shelve controversial electric vehicle proposals
ATLANTA — A legislative study committee looking for ways to help accommodate an expected increase in electric vehicles plying Georgia highways has approved a series of wide-ranging recommendations. But the lawmakers either tabled or defeated proposals on some of the most controversial issues the panel took up during a...
Albany Herald
Georgia GOP chairman, Trump chief advisor dealt setbacks in Fulton election probe
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Republican Party chairman and a close advisor to former President Trump were dealt setbacks this week in a Fulton County investigation into potential illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Wednesday that Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer cannot be...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia voter with disability talks changes needed for accessibility
Transportation and accessibility remain a major issue for Georgians with disabilities. FOX 5 Atlanta talked to one voter who has some ideas about what needs to be changed.
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: November 30, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
wrganews.com
Eight sentenced to Federal Prison for Execution of Teenager
United States Attorneys Office Northern District of Georgia – Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
‘2 counties lied:’ 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties have gang issues, attorney general says
CONYERS, Ga. — As Atlanta Police continue to investigate what they are saying is a gang-related murder of a 12-year boy in Midtown over the weekend, state officials are talking about the sheer magnitude of the gang problem in Georgia. “I’d say it’s as bad as people believe it...
