Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school busses will soon be going green

By Peter Biello
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
AL.com

Why Georgia is on the minds of Alabama Republicans and Democrats

Joan Reynolds and her “Mighty Alabama Strike Force” have their walking shoes on and are canvassing neighborhoods identified as Republican leaning in Canton, Georgia. About 140 miles south is Josh Coleman who is joined with a host of Alabama Democratic organizations canvassing neighborhoods ahead of a Saturday afternoon rally in Columbus, Georgia.
ALABAMA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia speaker’s widow enters race to fill state House seat

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. Sheree Ralston announced Wednesday that she was running for election in the 7th House District, which covers Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. Gov. Brian Kemp called a special election […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Warnock, Walker in dead heat for Ga. Senate seat, new poll finds

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - A new poll ahead of next week’s nationally watched Senate runoff shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock is still locked in a virtual tie with Republican Herschel Walker. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey of Georgia voters ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff finds Warnock...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Georgia’s GOP chair will need own lawyer in fake electors probe

On Wednesday, a judge in Fulton County, Ga., ruled that the chair of the state’s Republican Party, a key figure in the 2020 scheme to have fake Electoral College voters give Georgia’s votes to Donald Trump rather than Joe Biden, can’t be represented by lawyers repping 10 of the other 15 fake electors.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia lawmakers shelve controversial electric vehicle proposals

ATLANTA — A legislative study committee looking for ways to help accommodate an expected increase in electric vehicles plying Georgia highways has approved a series of wide-ranging recommendations. But the lawmakers either tabled or defeated proposals on some of the most controversial issues the panel took up during a...
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County and statewide: November 30, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Eight sentenced to Federal Prison for Execution of Teenager

United States Attorneys Office Northern District of Georgia – Gary Terrell Davis, an associate of the 135 Piru gang responsible for a series of violent acts throughout the Northern District of Georgia, is the last defendant to be sentenced for his role in a federal RICO conspiracy. The main targets in the case, including lead defendant Maurice Antonio Kent, were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the execution-style murder of a 17-year-old boy and other offenses.
GEORGIA STATE
