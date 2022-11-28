Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
birchrestaurant.com
10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Monterey, CA
Monterey is famous for many things, like its aquarium and yearly jazz festival. However, it’s also a city known for having some of the best seafood restaurants in the country. Up until the 1950s, Monterey Bay was a notable fishing hub. Although the industrial aspect of its impact on...
montereycountyweekly.com
OUTSIDE: Get Dirty
The good news is that native plant species of Monterey County make for diverse, lovely scenery, with blooms that last for many months from spring through fall, and offer habitat to a range of critters, including pollinators. The bad news is that native species need our help. Enter nonprofit Return of the Natives, and an opportunity to join in a volunteer effort to get happy, healthy, native plants into the ground. These recurring volunteer gatherings are a chance to get into various parks and open spaces in Monterey County, get a little exercise and help restore diversity to local landscapes. This early winter season is prime planting time, with (hopefully) rainfall coming soon, so the opportunities to help plant a native garden are many. Come out for a couple of hours to get seedlings in the ground, and then return over years to see your handiwork thrive and alter the landscape, for the better. Upcoming volunteer planting days are 10-1pm on Saturday, Dec. 3 at two locations: CSU Monterey Bay campus (Parking Lot 59, at the corner of 7th Avenue and A Street, Marina) and at Carr Lake (618 Sherwood Drive, Salinas). Carr Lake is a work in progress by the Big Sur Land Trust that includes park amenities as well as a habitat restoration area. On Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10am-1pm, RON does its first-ever planting at a brand-new park-in-the-making, Hilltop Park (between 8th and 9th, just east of 2nd Avenue, Marina). More at csumb.edu/ron.
montereycountyweekly.com
What is the difference between soul food and Southern cooking?
Any discussion of the American South and its history quickly becomes snarled as problematic notions of heritage, symbolism, myth and race intersect. Few slopes are as slippery, few webs as tangled – and yes, we are on the subject of food here. The differences between Southern cooking and soul...
ediblemontereybay.com
Aahba Monterey Opens in Historic Downtown Spot
November 27, 2022 – One of the biggest local restaurant openings of 2022 can be summed up in a single word: bright. Bright as in flavor profile: The dishes at Aabha Indian in Monterey will be as vibrant as they’ve been at its sister restaurants, which emphasize inventive coastal California takes on classic Indian cuisine. Think mango salmon, artichoke-cumin pakoda and tandoori sea bass.
pajaronian.com
Photo: A scent of pine
Mamh Corrigan sets up a display of trees at his family lot, Corrigan Christmas Trees, in the East Lake Village Shopping Center in Watsonville. He said his family is now in their 31st season of selling trees. They carry a range of trees, from tabletop to 14-feet. They also carry “snow spray” and fresh wreaths. The shopping center is at 966 East Lake Ave. For information, call 818.2860.
NBC Los Angeles
Monterey Merry: Enjoy ‘Christmas on the Wharf'
MONTEREY'S MERRY SIDE... is on display throughout the calendar, but bygone yuletides have revealed just how Christmasily committed the peninsula-pretty town is to the concept of celebration. Candlelight walks, concerts in historical settings, decorations along Cannery Row, and chances to connect with Monterey's great restaurants when they're at their cheeriest have all defined past Decembers. And one of the shiniest centerpoints of these spirited sights? Old Fisherman's Wharf, of course. It's a shop- and eatery-lined destination that has seen more than a few holidays come festively ashore in its venerable time. The picturesque landmark will be Noël-ready as the twelfth month begins, with colorful details, a tall tree, and a calendar that boasts pop-up performances.
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng and Jenny Huang are Bay Area restaurant legends.
montereycountyweekly.com
At Graniterock, a transformation from mine to solar farm.
Sara Rubin here, thinking back to the spring of 2021, when I took a tour of Graniterock’s North Monterey County mine. It was remarkable for its sheer scale—and I wasn’t even there to see the active quarry, but a 20-acre field that looked like a moonscape. Dusty and gray, back in March of 2021, the field was being graded. For years, it had been the place where Graniterock spread material—known as “overburden,” literally the material over the desirable rock below—that was in the way of underground granite. The overburden was siphoned up from the quarry along a giant conveyor belt, then spread out.
KSBW.com
Farley's Christmas wonderland brings the lights and the Christmas cheer
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Pat Farley starts shopping for Christmas decorations early for his front yard holiday attraction,Farley Christmas Wonderland. He started his display over 15 years ago, after a trip to Disneyland on Veterans Day. Farley is a Vietnam war veteran. "We walked in, they had a giant...
metrosiliconvalley.com
Sam’s Downtown Closes Its Stables
Across the street from a swanky new West San Carlos Street apartment complex sits an old brick building bedecked with the “Sam’s DOWNTOWN FEED & PET SUPPLY” sign in a vintage western font. The vestige of the valley’s agricultural legacy, shrouded by a shrinking business district that...
daytrippen.com
Vision Quest Ranch Day Trip & Adventure Cabins
A day trip to the Vision Quest Ranch and Safari may be the closest that most of us ever get to an authentic African safari. That said, it’s easier to access than Africa, and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg to get there! Located in Salinas, a part of Monterey County, Vision Quest is also home to the Monterey Zoo.
montereycountyweekly.com
Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, is for sale -- but it won’t come cheap.
As Blake Matheson walks down the hallway of Casa Boronda, the oldest private residence in Monterey, he notes the slant of the floor, which very slightly leans downhill. But oddly, he points out as he gestures into the adobe’s bedroom, the door frames have stayed level. “As the Japanese...
KSBW.com
Four mountain lions spotted in Soquel
SOQUEL, Calif. — A trail camera captured a group of four mountain lions following behind a deer in Soquel. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says this is the first time they’ve heard of them being spotted in a while. “I knew that we had wildlife mountain...
‘Tis the season to bid: The Home for the Holidays Auction opens December 5th
As the holiday season imminently approaches, our list of to-do’s grows just as quickly. Finding the perfect gift for that special someone can be taxing, and in our current day and age, it is now more important than ever to be socially conscious about the gestures we bestow. That’s...
montereycountyweekly.com
Visuals 12.01.22
The nonprofit Youth Arts Collective (YAC) in Monterey presents its Holiday Art Show, on display both physically and virtually until Jan. 31. See the newest lineup of original artwork, such as Wanzhi Li’s “Freckles Across An Open Sky” (watercolor and colored pencil), and much more, representing the eclectic styles and voices of YACsters. Check out the online opening where the young artists introduce themselves in 30-second videos, each on their own page with their art. Then, go by in person to see these and more pieces on the gallery walls at one of Saturday open houses (noon-4pm on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, at 472 Calle Principal, Monterey). YAC is a nonprofit studio and mentoring collective for motivated high school and college artists in the Monterey Bay area. The holiday show is an annual tradition.
montereycountyweekly.com
Toolbox 12.01.22
Greenfield residents will decide which Safe Routes to School projects will be funded in the city. These projects are designed to make it safer for parents and kids to walk to and from school. Learn about the concepts at this upcoming meeting, and vote for your favorite. Town hall meeting...
montereycountyweekly.com
A new series of arts programs in Salinas aims to give local teens a place to spend time – and be creative.
In Nahuatl, the language of the Aztec, “cepanoa” is a verb that means “to unite, to join together,” explains Athena Ereno, the program director of a new initiative at Artists Ink in Salinas. Ereno and Artists Ink’s Program Director Carlos Cortez met with the Weekly on the third week of the new five-week rotational program – CEPANOA ARTS – that kicked off Nov. 8. Local youth can come to the studio on Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday and spend two hours (4:30-6:30pm) honing their arts – ukulele on Tuesday, open studio on Wednesday and illustration on Thursday.
montereycountyweekly.com
Organized thefts make waves throughout Monterey County retail stores.
Smash-and-grab robberies are nothing new, but a few local stores have been hit repeatedly over the last few years: Victoria’s Secret in Salinas, Ulta in Sand City and Apple in Monterey. High-end jewelers have also been robbed. (Store managers were unable to provide comment, and corporate media contacts for chain stores were unavailable by deadline.)
KSBW.com
Public concerned a proposed senior living facility in Santa Cruz could risk monarch butterflies
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A proposed plan for a new senior living facility along West Cliff Drive has long been criticized for the potential traffic, noise and risk to neighboring monarch butterflies that shelter down the block in Lighthouse Field during the winter months. On Tuesday, City Council will...
montereycountyweekly.com
Turning literal dreams into reality by giving back.
Bradley Zeve here. I had originally planned to write today’s introduction solely about #GivingTuesday, a worldwide fundraising event supporting organizations that make our communities stronger with one universal intent: What’s your vision for a better world?. But, frankly, I got distracted by a short and surprising dream last...
Comments / 0