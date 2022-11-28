A cartel allegedly responsible for a third of Europe's cocaine has been busted

Read full article on original website
Belgium Has Seized More Cocaine Than It Can Destroy
The amount of cocaine being seized at the Belgian port of Antwerp is so massive that authorities are worried smugglers could steal it back because police can’t burn it fast enough. Officials said there is not enough incinerator capacity to cope with rising seizures of the drug at the...
France 24
Police bust cocaine 'super-cartel' in Europe and Dubai
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled around a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries, including six chief suspects in Dubai, Europol said on Monday. The international operation codenamed "Desert Light" seized 30 tonnes of the drug and led to arrests in Belgium,...
Police take down "super cartel" said to be behind about a third of Europe's cocaine trade
Brussels — Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a "super cartel" of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during the investigation, with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between November 8-19.
Members of a 'super cartel' authorities said was responsible for trafficking a third of Europe's cocaine were arrested in Dubai
By the end of November, Europe said that some 49 suspects had been arrested globally and over 30 metric tons of cocaine had been seized.
