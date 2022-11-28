ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Political Rewind: Obama stumps for Warnock; New CNN poll; Could Georgia become early primary state?

Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown:. 1. Obama stumps for Warnock in final push for the runoff. Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to...
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race

When the closely watched Georgia Senate race went to a runoff, nonprofit organizations that educate voters strained to ramp up operations again after Election Day. "It's not just, 'Find new canvassers and recruit new volunteers.' It's also, 'Find new money,'" said Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project — founded by Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who lost her second campaign to become the state's governor last month. The project's goal was to raise $1 million to inform voters about the runoff, help them find out where and how to vote through phone banking and text banking, as well as voter protection at the polls. As of Monday, they have raised $797,000.
