Arizona's Cochise County finally certifies its election results after a court order
Under a court order, officials in Republican-controlled Cochise County, Ariz., finally certified their local midterm elections results after they missed the state's legal deadline and put more than 47,000 people's votes at risk. Ruling from the bench at a court hearing on Thursday, Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley...
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
A Biden-backed shakeup of Democrats' presidential calendar is OK'd by a party panel
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
Political Rewind: Obama stumps for Warnock; New CNN poll; Could Georgia become early primary state?
Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Margaret Coker, @mideastmargaret, editor-in-chief, The Current. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. The breakdown:. 1. Obama stumps for Warnock in final push for the runoff. Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Raphael Warnock on Thursday urged Democratic voters to...
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
When the closely watched Georgia Senate race went to a runoff, nonprofit organizations that educate voters strained to ramp up operations again after Election Day. "It's not just, 'Find new canvassers and recruit new volunteers.' It's also, 'Find new money,'" said Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project — founded by Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who lost her second campaign to become the state's governor last month. The project's goal was to raise $1 million to inform voters about the runoff, help them find out where and how to vote through phone banking and text banking, as well as voter protection at the polls. As of Monday, they have raised $797,000.
They ran a voter suppression scheme. Now they're sentenced to register voters
Two far-right operatives who told tens of thousands of people not to vote by mail in a robocall scheme will now have to spend 500 hours registering people to vote thanks to a legal sentence from an Ohio judge. Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman robocalled roughly 85,000 voters across Michigan,...
Republicans won House seats in blue New York. Those wins could help shape Congress
When Republicans take control of the U.S. House next month, they'll have voters in New York to thank for roughly a third of their national gains. In the midterm elections, one of the bluest states in the country saw a relative red wave that led to a net gain of three seats, helping give the GOP its razor-thin majority.
Federal action on coal ash in Ohio has big implications in Georgia
A recent order by the Environmental Protection Agency telling an Ohio power plant it could no longer dispose of toxic coal ash in an unlined pond, thereby polluting groundwater, could have important implications for four Georgia Power sites. In early November, the Associated Press reported the EPA ordered the Gen....
First bill of next year’s General Assembly session targets Georgia’s abortion ban
ATLANTA — The first bill prefiled for the 2023 legislative session takes aim at one of the hottest political topics in Georgia, a law that bans abortions at around six weeks of pregnancy. House Bill 1 (HB 1) would require the state to pay for many of the costs...
New York moderate Republicans could struggle if the GOP takes up the far-right agenda
A red wave in New York House races helped tip the balance of power in Congress. But a new class of moderate Republicans could struggle if GOP leadership takes up a far-right agenda. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Republicans will have a razor-thin majority in the House next month, and...
GPB morning headlines for December 1, 2022
Today is World AIDS Day and Georgia is the number one state in the country for new infections. The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is running to fill his vacant legislative seat. With less than a week before the Dec. 6 runoff, both candidates for U.S. Senate...
Georgia Electrification Study Committee shares its recommendations — and tables some for January
A joint study by members of the Georgia Legislature on the future of electric transportation in the state wrapped up this week. But as GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains, some big details are left for the next legislative session. Members of Georgia’s House and Senate joint committee studying electrification of...
Georgia Today: Georgia leads country in new AIDS infections, Herschel in N. Ga., and Delta is hiring
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 1 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Georgia leads the country in new AIDS infections, Herschel Walker visits North Georgia, and Delta is hiring thousands. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 1. I'm Peter Biello....
On World AIDS Day, Georgia leads the nation in new HIV cases — and Atlanta is a hot spot
LISTEN: Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, and Georgia is the No. 1 state in the country for new infections. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called HIV in Atlanta an epidemic, and cases are not slowing down. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge has more. A diagnosis of...
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy following $1 billion Sandy Hook verdicts
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy, less than two months after a jury ordered him and his InfoWars parent company to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Jones's bankruptcy petition, made in U.S. bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday,...
Georgia Today: Obama stumps for Warnock, mental health gets a boost, and SEC Championship in ATL
On the Friday Dec. 2 edition of the Georgia Today podcast: Barack Obama joins Sen. Raphael Warnock at a rally in Atlanta, a new program aims to boost access to mental health care, and Georgia will be the center of the college football universe this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to...
