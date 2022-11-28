ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
msn.com

Goldman Sachs sees stocks enduring 'less pain but also no gain' in 2023

U.S. equity investors reeling from a disappointing year in the stock market may not have much to look forward to going into 2023, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs. “In 2023, we expect less pain but also no gain,” a team led by David Kostin wrote in the bank’s 2023 equity outlook report.
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
US News and World Report

Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
CNBC

Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates

Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

