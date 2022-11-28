Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees the Dow surging 2,000 points once the Fed pivots to cutting rates - and says the US can still escape a recession
US stocks look cheap, and could soar once the Fed starts cutting interest rates, Jeremy Siegel said. He said the US can escape recession if the Fed pivots from raising rates to lowering them by summer. Falling asset prices, lower shipping costs, and layoffs suggest inflation is waning, he said.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
The Fed's last rate hike will come in January, but stocks will still be under pressure from dismal earnings in 2023, Morgan Stanley strategist says
The Fed could stop hiking rates as soon as January of next year, according to Morgan Stanley's Andrew Sheets. Sheets pointed to evidence of falling inflation, though he noted central bankers would likely keep monitoring the economy after pausing rate hikes. But while investors are hoping a pause could spark...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says
Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
msn.com
Goldman Sachs sees stocks enduring 'less pain but also no gain' in 2023
U.S. equity investors reeling from a disappointing year in the stock market may not have much to look forward to going into 2023, according to strategists at Goldman Sachs. “In 2023, we expect less pain but also no gain,” a team led by David Kostin wrote in the bank’s 2023 equity outlook report.
Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs
Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
US stocks edge higher in unsteady trading, oil prices rise
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged mostly higher in unsteady trading on Wall Street Tuesday as some concerns dissipate over protests in China against that country’s severe COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern after bobbing between small gains and losses...
msn.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq book 3-day losing streak as investors gauge China zero-COVID policies and await Powell speech, jobs data
U.S. stocks finished a volatile session mostly lower on Tuesday as investors gauged the chances that China may ease its zero-COVID policies which provoked widespread protests over the weekend and added to investor worries about global economic growth. Wall Street also weighed downbeat data on U.S. consumer confidence and the...
One of the World's Richest Investors Just Sounded a Big-Time Warning for Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered a bear market in 2022. Based on the latest round of 13F filings, one exceptionally successful billionaire investor refused to put any money to work during the third quarter. Despite a multitude of metrics and historic data...
US News and World Report
Dollar Rebounds on Fed Expectations, Aussie Drops
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar clawed back earlier losses on Monday as a hawkish Federal Reserve official laid out the case for further rate hikes, while the Australian dollar sank on concerns about unrest over COVID-19 restrictions in China. The greenback rebounded in early U.S. trading and added to...
Stocks fall as Fed signals interest rates need to go still higher
Stocks fell on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control
CNBC
Gold slips as dollar regains, Fed officials back higher rates
Gold prices slipped from a more than one-week high on Monday, as the dollar rose from session lows on hawkish comments from members of the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterating their fight against inflation. "(The dollar) is just off the high of the day, we saw some U.S. equities selling off...
Sam Bankman-Fried just explained what happened at FTX: Everything to know
The disgraced, fallen crypto king shares details of FTX's collapse and his own financial troubles in a wide-ranging interview with DealBook.
Nasdaq soars 4% after Jerome Powell indicates the Fed is on track to slow rate hikes in December
US stocks soared on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said slower interest rate hikes are likely. Powell all but confirmed a 50 basis-point rate hike in December, dialing back from the four consecutive 75 basis-point hikes. "It is entirely possible the December hike of 50 basis points could be...
Stocks surge on talk of slower rate hikes, pushing Dow into bull market
U.S. stocks surged Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average entering a bull market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the pace of interest rate hikes may slow in December.
