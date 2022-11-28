$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See Incredible Photos

Read full article on original website
This Map Shows Where the Best Christmas Light Displays in Evansville are Located
Crank up the Christmas music, pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate, and hit the road to see some of the best light displays in the Evansville area. There's something a little extra special about the holiday season. Sure the days are shorter, and the temperature is getting colder, but the nights are lit up with gorgeous Christmas lights, and that helps make the other stuff a little more bearable.
Evansville Home Hosts Incredible Light Show For a Good Cause
One Evansville home is feeling the Christmas spirit, and using a light display to give back. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree (Literally) Every year for Christmas, one Evansville home goes above and beyond with an incredible light show that is synced with Christmas songs. Lights on Pomona is a Christmas-themed light show put on by a house on Pomona Drive in Evansville. Each year they seem to grow and add something new to the show. Throughout this article you'll see videos of different light shows from the Lights on Pomona YouTube channel.
This Kentucky Town’s ‘Tinsel Town Tour of Lights’ Will Make Your Holiday Bright
Grab a heavy coat, a muffler, a good sock cap, and some comfortable shoes and get ready to take a walk through Christmas. If it sounds like I've just described a rehearsal for the classic holiday film, A Christmas Story, well, that's kind of deliberate. Let me try to explain.
Kids Can Enjoy Breakfast With Santa at Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo
Animals, and Santa? Sounds like the perfect event for kids. On Evansville's west side sits Mesker Park Zoo. Ever since I was a kid I can remember my excitement about going to the zoo and seeing all of the animals. There's something super special about seeing animals at the zoo that I would normally never have the chance to see in person. Now that I have a son of my own, I love getting to share my love of animals with him, by taking him to the zoo. Now you can experience the zoo in a Christmassy setting when the jolly man in red comes to breakfast at the zoo!
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Historic Indiana Hotel Shares How Their Giant Christmas Tree Comes to Life in Cool Time-Lapse Video
Since I was a teenager, my family has been spending time in French Lick. No matter the season, it's always an excellent vacation destination, but Christmastime is magical. The French Lick Springs Resort, including the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, go all about with incredible and elegant Christmas decorations. Every inch of each hotel inside and outside is covered in garland, lights, and holiday beauty.
Kentucky Brewery Offering Christmas Light Trolley Tours
There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
Jasper car accident leaves $7,000 in damage to Kimbal International
A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and $10,000 in car damages.
Evansville Women Impress with Meticulous Gingerbread on Food Network Holiday Baking Championship
I am basically a professional Food Network viewer. Seriously, it is usually on at least one television in my house or I'm watching it on my phone. But surprisingly, I don't usually watch the baking competitions and holiday specials. Today, I made the exception by watching Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2.
Help Evansville Families During Time of Crisis With the Albion Fellows Gift Card Drive
Albion Fellows Bacon Center has a super easy way you can help them out, by purchasing a gift card that will go to people in need. Here in Evansville, there is a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, Albion Fellows Bacon Center. They can explain what they do better than I can, so here is what Albion Fellows Bacon Center has to say about their role in the community:
Huge Winter Rummage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro-Thousands of Items Just $1
Winter has arrived and many families need winter clothes for their kids. The Winter Rummage sale has thousands of items to choose from. The sale will benefit My Sister's Keeper Women's & Children's Homeless Shelter in Owensboro. WHAT IS MY SISTER'S KEEPER?. My Sister’s Keeper Emergency Shelter's mission is to...
wdrb.com
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
14news.com
Dispatch: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect still at large
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A shooting took place Sunday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in a little after 9 a.m. Sunday morning for a shooting in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue. Dispatch says that a male suspect has shot and killed a female victim. Dispatch...
Indiana Couple Wants to Help Residents in Assisted Living Facility Feel the Love of Christmas
When you get older, it should be a time to enjoy your life after you have spent a lifetime working so hard. But, for too many, the silver years are a lonely and isolated time, especially during the holidays. I see it when I go visit my dad at the...
14news.com
Dispatch: Authorities respond to single-vehicle fire on I-64 in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirmed a report of a single-vehicle fire on Interstate 64 on Saturday evening. Dispatch says it happened on the eastbound side of I-64 near the 55-mile marker. Officials say the call originally came in around 5 p.m. Viewers told 14 News that...
EPD orders businesses to remove controlled substance from shelves
(WEHT) - Members of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force canvassed the county on Thursday to inform business owners that the sale of Tianeptine is illegal in Indiana and that they must remove products from their shelves immediately.
New Arcade and Outdoor Ice Rink in Boonville Opening This Week
The highly anticipated arcade and outdoor ice rink in Boonville, Indiana will be open to the public very soon. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
The Princeton Public Library is Making Holiday History with Shining Christmas Cheer on the Outside
I have seen several good news stories recently from my hometown of Princeton, Indiana and I love sharing them. Mayor Greg Wright has made great progress with improving the parks and adding more Christmas cheer. Read All About It. I can't believe that it has been a full year since...
k105.com
Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper in Owensboro
A man has been killed after falling into a wood chipper while trimming trees in Daviess County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro, according to news outlets. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in a press release said 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire, of Crofton, was trimming a tree when he became entangled in a holiday lights display and partially fell into a wood chipper.
Here’s When Santa Will Be at the 14th Annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive This Weekend
Our 14th annual 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is this weekend (December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th) at Walmart on Evansville's east side, and once again we're fortunate enough to have Santa and Mrs. Claus take time out of their very busy schedules to join us for a little while all three days.
