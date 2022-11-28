Read full article on original website
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a little over a week since Leilani Simon was arrested for murder, after her son, Quinton Simon’s remains were found in a Chatham County landfill. As of Monday, the search of the landfill is over, and the case has been handed over...
Chatham Co. sheriff explains why Leilani Simon is in protective custody at jail
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said Leilani Simon has been in protective custody since she was arrested last week. Leilani Simon is charged with murdering her son, Quinton Simon. Sheriff Wilcher explained that protective custody means she’s in a cell by herself, separated from other...
Multiple Georgia schools target of false reports of active shooter
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Multiple Georgia school districts appear to have been the target of coordinated, false reports of an active shooter on campus Wednesday morning. So far, there have been no reports of injuries and no shooters have been found. Still, the situation caused chaos at multiple across the state starting around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
DNA test confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Partial remains found in a landfill belong to a missing Chatham County toddler, according to lab results released Monday. FBI Atlanta said the DNA matched that of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who disappeared on Oct. 5. “The FBI is thankful for the partnership with Chief Jeff...
Warrants for man, woman after fight in Pooler Walmart parking lot
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have warrants out for their arrest after a fight in the Pooler Walmart parking lot. Police say it happened on Black Friday. According to police records, the woman said the incident started when she was walking to cross the street in the Walmart parking lot, and a car was driving so close to her she was afraid she would be hit.
