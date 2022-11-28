POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have warrants out for their arrest after a fight in the Pooler Walmart parking lot. Police say it happened on Black Friday. According to police records, the woman said the incident started when she was walking to cross the street in the Walmart parking lot, and a car was driving so close to her she was afraid she would be hit.

POOLER, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO