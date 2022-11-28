ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

iPhone 15 rumored to include a ‘state-of-the-art’ camera sensor

By Yoni Heisler
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eFKB7_0jQII0Fj00

According to a new report from Nikkei, Apple’s iPhone 15 camera will incorporate a “state-of-the-art image sensor.” The report goes on to add that the new sensor will double the saturation signal level, which is to say the sensor will be able to let in more light. This, in turn, will help minimize overexposure and underexposure in specific lighting conditions.

As to how this will manifest for end users, the report states that the iPhone 15 camera will enable users to “clearly photograph a person’s face even if the subject is standing against a strong backlight.”

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Samsung might release an app that helps you repair its phone

Need to make a repair on your Samsung phone? The company might soon have an app for that. As reported by SamMobile, Samsung has made a trademark filing for a new app that has sparked rumors the company could take on repair companies like iFixit for its own devices. The trademark filing, among other things, makes mentioned of a new “Self Repair Assistant” app.
BGR.com

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini review: Excellent video, smaller body

GoPro is essentially synonymous with action cams, and the latest GoPro Hero11 Black proved why. The camera boasts excellent image quality, easy-to-use software and features, and supports GoPro’s growing range of accessories. But it’s also a little pricey, and for some situations, too big. That’s exactly where the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini comes in — as a way to get Hero11 Black-like features in a smaller, cheaper body.
BGR.com

Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with Crash Detection optimization

Twenty-one days after releasing iOS 16.1.1, Apple is now making iOS 16.1.2 available to all users. While developers were waiting for new betas, this minor update brought Crash Detection optimization after some controversy on how the feature works. Alongside this change, Apple is bringing improved compatibility with wireless carriers. The...
BGR.com

Bose might charge you extra to access certain features in its headphones

Do you really like noise cancellation on your headphones? Would you pay a subscription for it?. That’s one of the questions that Bose CEO Lila Snyder is pondering. In an interview with The Verge’s Nilay Patel on the Decoder podcast, Snyder talked about how the company continues to compete with companies like Apple and Google who have, over the years, launched their own audio products to compete with the longstanding brand.
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max mod makes the iPhone look like a Galaxy Edge

Every year, people on the internet share weird mods for Apple’s latest flagship iPhones. After a USB-C iPhone X generated a lot of interest earlier this year, a self-proclaimed iPhone hardware technician just posted a curved display iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is giving off strong Samsung Galaxy Edge vibes.
BGR.com

Gmail and Google Calendar could get standalone apps for the Pixel Watch

If you’ve ever wanted more out of the Gmail and Google Calendar experience on your smartwatch, the company may be finally doing something about that. For anyone using any smartwatch running Wear OS or Google’s new Pixel Watch, you’ve likely realized that the experience when it comes to Gmail and Google Calendar is lacking on the wrist. The Google Calendar experience is currently run through an Agenda app that has limited functionality in terms of what you can actually do with calendar events.
BGR.com

Thieves stole 125 iPhones from a buyer outside an Apple store

A man purchased 300 iPhone 13 units from Apple’s Fifth Avenue retail store in New York. While retrieving the handsets early Monday morning, the man was robbed. After a struggle that left the man injured, the thieves stole a bag of iPhones containing 125 units worth $95,000. The robbery story is puzzling, considering the man made such a bulk purchase in person in the middle of the night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

Android drops a ton of new features for the holidays

Android has gone above and beyond to surprise everyone with a host of new features to celebrate the holiday season. In a blog post, the company announced that it released a number of new features for phones, tablets, and smartwatches for the holidays. In addition to some smaller updates to Google Photos, emojis, and more, the company also released some major updates across compatible devices.
BGR.com

Don’t worry, a new Beats Flex special edition was just released

First released by the end of October 2020, a new special edition of the Beats Flex is being announced. This time, the not-so-wireless earbuds got a leopard print to match the Japanese fashion brand WACKO MARIA. This edition will be available starting this Friday in select stores. Here’s what you need to know.
BGR.com

Apple Pay could launch in South Korea tomorrow

Apple Pay could likely launch in one of Asia’s key markets as advertisements of the Hyundai Card shows that the Apple payment service could be available in the country starting this Wednesday. The information was shared by Tommy Boi on Twitter (via 9to5Mac). As you can see in the...
BGR.com

Indie App Santa offers free and discounted iPhone apps each day before Christmas

After a bunch of indie developers offered huge discounts on their apps during Black Friday, there’s another way users can enjoy and support their creations with Indie App Santa. Starting today, December 1, until December 24, people can find great apps for free or with a considerable discount. Here’s what you need to know.
BGR.com

Apple’s mixed-reality headset could be powered by ‘xrOS’

If you were looking forward to Craig Federighi walking up on stage at WWDC 2023 and introducing realityOS, you may be in for a disappointing moment. As reported by Bloomberg, the company could introduce its long-rumored mixed-reality headset as soon as next year, but it has apparently changed the name of the operating system that will power it. According to Mark Gurman, Apple has replaced realityOS with…xrOS.
BGR.com

Tesla is working on a redesign of the Model 3

Tesla is working on revamping the cost and appeal of the most affordable car in its lineup. As reported by Reuters, the company is working on a project called “Highland.” According to multiple sources familiar with the matter, project “Highland” seeks to reduce the cost and increase the appeal of the Model 3 in order to boost sales of the electric car.
FREMONT, CA
BGR.com

Fire TV Stick deals start at $15 for Cyber Week 2022

Amazon’s big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offered the lowest prices of the year on so many popular Amazon devices. And if you hurry, more than 50 of the best Black Friday Amazon deals are still available now! And during Cyber Week 2022, that includes the best Fire TV Stick deals of the year.
BGR.com

Here’s everything wrong with iPhone 14 Pro’s iOS 16 Lock Screen

The main feature of iOS 16 is a revamped Lock Screen with widget support and lots of customization. The Lock Screen got even more interesting when Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro models in September with the Always-On display technology. But after a few weeks of using it daily, the iPhone’s Lock Screen on iOS 16 doesn’t seem genuinely functional, here’s why.
BGR.com

iPhone City exits lockdown, but iPhone 14 Pro supply issues will continue

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are highly coveted Christmas gifts, but it’s nearly impossible to get one for December 25th. Demand for the handsets was high since the early September launch, and Apple never caught up with it. Then, in early November, the iPhone City in Zhengzhou was placed under lockdown after a COVID wave swept the area.
BGR.com

BGR.com

350K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy