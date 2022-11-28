ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

The holidays kick off in Ebensburg with Dickens of a Christmas weekend

The 17th annual Dickens of a Christmas kicked off this weekend in Ebensburg. The weekend is organized by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership and is inspired by the borough's Victorian architecture, like the jail and the courthouse. This Christmas celebration features many events such as a parade, a light up...
EBENSBURG, PA
Johnstown: Fire destroys house in West End

Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Local gun shop honors Windber's mining history

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Longwall Rifles LLC in Windber opened up along Graham Avenue in Windber this past July. Owners Brian Bahorik and Lynn Crisi call this a "one stop shop" where you can both buy and repair guns. They sell various brands of firearms, sporting arms, ammunition...
WINDBER, PA
Where do your recyclables go? 6 News tracks the process from beginning to end

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Maybe you've been recycling for years, or maybe you've been thinking about going green. It's an effort to recycle everyday items into new products instead of burying them in a landfill. "The great thing about recycling is it's something that everybody can do on...

