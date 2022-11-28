Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
The holidays kick off in Ebensburg with Dickens of a Christmas weekend
The 17th annual Dickens of a Christmas kicked off this weekend in Ebensburg. The weekend is organized by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership and is inspired by the borough's Victorian architecture, like the jail and the courthouse. This Christmas celebration features many events such as a parade, a light up...
WJAC TV
Benefit concert to be held for former Huntingdon area teacher, promote organ donation
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — On Friday, starting at 7 p.m., a special concert will be held to benefit former Huntingdon-area music teacher Mark Morningstar’s ongoing organ transplant recovery expenses, and to promote organ donor awareness. The concert will be held at the Saint James Evangelical Lutheran Church,...
WJAC TV
Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund hosts first ever Vendor Fair and Basket Raffle
The Nardecchia Spay and Neuter Fund helps low income people get their animals or strays spayed and neutered in Cambria, Somerset, and Blair county. They service between 1500 and 2000 animals every year for several years now. Fundraising is a crucial part of their ability to continue to provide services...
WJAC TV
"Windber needed this:" local country decor shop preparing for holiday shopping season
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — It's that time of year again for Christmas shopping, and one local business in Windber has been a "hot spot" for it. Country Breeze -- located along Graham Avenue next to the Post Office -- opened their storefront last year at this time. They...
WJAC TV
Country Music star Morgan Wallen to make several tour stops in PA, including PNC Park
Pittsburgh (WJAC) — Country music star Morgan Wallen will be making several stops in Pennsylvania next year as part of his "One Night at a Time" World Tour. Wallen's first stop in the Commonwealth will be on May 18th in Hershey. Then in June, Wallen is scheduled to play...
WJAC TV
Johnstown: Fire destroys house in West End
Residents of the West End woke up early Saturday morning to a fire on the 200th block of Glenn St. The Johnstown Fire department responded to the call as well as units from West Hills and Richland fire departments. The fire was quickly extinguished but the house suffered severe damages....
WJAC TV
Local gun shop honors Windber's mining history
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Longwall Rifles LLC in Windber opened up along Graham Avenue in Windber this past July. Owners Brian Bahorik and Lynn Crisi call this a "one stop shop" where you can both buy and repair guns. They sell various brands of firearms, sporting arms, ammunition...
WJAC TV
Somerset County agriculture advocate receives State Rural Health Leader of the Year Award
Somerset County resident Denny Hutchison is the recipient of the Rural Health Leader of the Year award, presented by the Pennsylvania Office of Rural Health (PORH). Hutchison is the President of the Somerset County Farm Bureau and member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB) Agricultural Promotion Committee. The award was...
WJAC TV
Where do your recyclables go? 6 News tracks the process from beginning to end
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Maybe you've been recycling for years, or maybe you've been thinking about going green. It's an effort to recycle everyday items into new products instead of burying them in a landfill. "The great thing about recycling is it's something that everybody can do on...
WJAC TV
APD: Altoona teen accused of setting fire to vacant apartment over Thanksgiving weekend
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Altoona Police Department say a local teen is facing arson-related charges, accused of setting fire to a vacant apartment over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Police say on Saturday, Nov. 26, officers were dispatched to a duplex along North 5th Ave. for a...
WJAC TV
Police: Brookville woman accused of stealing over $10K from local band boosters club
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Brookville Borough Police Department say a local woman is facing charges, accused of stealing over $10,000 from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say an investigation into 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey began in October, when the club's president reported several discrepancies with...
WJAC TV
911: 2 children, 1 adult flown after serious crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Authorities say three people, including two children, were critically injured in a Somerset County crash Thursday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the crash happened on the 300 block of Glade City Road around 7:43 a.m. in Summit Township. Dispatchers say the two children were flown...
WJAC TV
Baby formula shortage lingers across the U.S.; local nonprofit discusses alternatives
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Once again, many parents with small children are asking for formula this Christmas. This, as a severe baby formula shortage continues to linger across the U.S. “We want to try to help people as much and as often as we can," says Tricia Houpt, the...
WJAC TV
Police: Bellwood teen charged following assault of nurse at Windber Hospital
Windber, PA (WJAC) — Windber Borough police say a Bellwood man is facing charges following an incident at Windber's Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center earlier this week. Investigators say on Wednesday night, officers were dispatched to the hospital for a report of a disorderly patient. Police say when officers arrived...
WJAC TV
JPD searching for suspect who stole teddy bear, flowers from West End Dollar General
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the West End Dollar General Wednesday evening. Authorities say, at approximately 6 p.m., an unidentified black male, who was wearing a mask, stole flowers and a teddy bear from the store located along North Sheridan Street.
WJAC TV
PSP: 'Hallucinating' Schellsburg woman threatened to cut off trooper's head with tree saw
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Schellsburg woman is behind bars following an incident earlier this month in which she allegedly threatened to "behead" one of the responding troopers. Investigators say on Nov. 13, troopers were dispatched to a residence following a 911...
WJAC TV
Police: Clearfield woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Police say a Clearfield woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police say Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. Officers...
WJAC TV
DA: Man arrested in 'large' Blair Co. meth bust receives lengthy prison sentence
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say one of the individuals who was charged last year in one of the county's "largest" drug busts was sentenced earlier this week. According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 43-year-old Jayme Walter was sentenced to serve 32.5 to...
