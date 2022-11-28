Read full article on original website
This 15-inch Dell laptop is just $250 today, but it’s selling fast
Shopping for a new Dell laptop? We’ve got one of the most amazing laptop deals for you! This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is just $250 today, down from $330, saving you a massive $80 off the usual price. Dell laptops are big sellers, and this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so if you like the look of it, add it to your basket and check out now, before it sells out.
One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy
If you’re searching for a chance at a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. This brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,100 — it’s still expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and you want one of the best OLED TV deals for your living room, don’t hesitate to make this purchase immediately as the offer may disappear at any moment.
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
Best Buy is having a 1-day sale on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
As 2022 draws to a close, you might be thinking about how you can be more productive in 2022. If you’re in the market for a new laptop that can do it all, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals for you right here! You can grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop right now from Best Buy for $1,000, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300 — and this deal is for today only, so you’d better move fast before it sells out.
Why I refuse to buy The Callisto Protocol on PC, even with an RTX 4090
The Callisto Protocol was one of my most anticipated games of the year, so you can imagine how disappointing it was to learn that the PC port runs terribly. I’ve been down this road before with the best graphics card money can buy, and I refuse to go down it again.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is today
Gone are the days when you’ll need to spend at least $1,000 to buy a massive 4K TV. The 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already relatively affordable at $800, but Best Buy decreased its price further by $300 to an even cheaper $500. This is one of the best TV deals that you can shop right now, but you need to hurry because this price for such as large screen will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers and sell out quickly.
Nvidia may be shooting itself in the foot with its new monster GPU
Nvidia has only just launched the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080, but there’s another GPU that’s just starting to appear for sale — the RTX 6000. The card is not only more powerful than the flagship RTX 4090, but it also has a hefty $9,999 price tag. What is the RTX 6000, exactly, and what does it mean for Nvidia’s next-gen cards? Here’s what we know.
I replaced my MacBook with a Quest Pro for a full work week. Here’s what happened
Meta says headsets like the Quest Pro need to be able to replace a laptop if they’re ever going to truly catch on. So, why not give it a shot? I tried using a Meta Quest Pro to replace my beloved M1 MacBook Air for a full week — just to see what happened.
Nvidia and AMD GPU prices could skyrocket again in 2023. Here’s why
The price of both Nvidia and AMD GPUs could skyrocket in 2023, providing an extra incentive to order your new graphics card before the end of year. If the costs do rise, it won’t be a conspiracy by Nvidia and AMD to make amore profit, but rather an unfortunate circumstance of U.S. import tariffs expiring.
Elden Ring for PS5 is $15 off with delivery in time for the holidays
What’s that, you still haven’t played Elden Ring? Now’s your chance to play one of the best RPGs for PS5 for less with this fantastic deal. You can grab Elden Ring on PS5 for just $35, saving $15 off the usual price of $50 — and it’ll arrive in time for the holidays, so that’s your festive season sorted!
Monster Hunter Rise won’t support cross-progression between PS4 and PS5
Monster Hunter Rise will not support cross-saves or cross-progression between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. This means that players who start their journeys on PlayStation 4 will have to start anew if they wish to play on PlayStation 5 later on. Yesterday, Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise was coming...
The most innovative monitors of 2022
You might not think of old-fashioned PC monitors as the most innovative space in tech, but there’s been a resurgence in the past couple of years. Better panels, interesting new form factors, gaming monitors that rival TVs in almost every way. The best part? It really feels like things are just getting started.
The most innovative gaming tech of 2022
A year like 2022 would usually be considered an off year for gaming tech. We’re two years past the latest console launch, a time that tends to be dominated by peripherals and add-ons. So it’s a surprise that this year ended up being a landmark one for gaming tech. That’s because companies began rolling out new approaches to gaming technology that targeted both accessibility and portability. From devices built around cloud gaming to portables that changed the way PC gaming fundamentally works, the history books may look back at 2022 as the start of a revolution. Here’s what tech dared to push the industry forward, even if it meant taking an experimental risk to do so.
Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation and Xbox, minus cross-platform saves
Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 20, 2023. It’ll land on Xbox Game Pass as well. Cross-saving will be limited though, as players won’t be able to take their data between every platform.
This ridiculous smartwatch has a hidden pair of earbuds inside
Smartwatches are getting weird again, and this time, Huawei is leading the charge. The company has given us a teaser of its next wearable, the Huawei Watch Buds. This one looks like another well-crafted smartwatch from Huawei — until you see its lid opening to reveal two wireless earbuds.
Warzone 2.0 and DMZ contract guide: every contract and reward explained
When Warzone first launched as a new player in the battle royale space, it probably could’ve succeeded just by riding off the Call of Duty brand name alone. Instead of taking the easy way, though, Warzone wanted to make itself stand out from other games by adding its own set of unique mechanics and features. While some were present from the start, such as the Gulag system, others were added and changed as the seasons went on, such as with contracts.
Android 13 is now available for Android TV
Google today announced that Android 13 is now available for the Android TV operating system. It “brings further improvements in performance and accessibility to help our developers build engaging apps for the next generation of TVs.” So there’s that. As is always the case with OS updates,...
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might fix the Flip 4’s biggest design flaws
Samsung’s next clamshell foldable will likely improve one of the biggest flaws of the Galaxy Z Flip line. According to display supply chain analyst Ross Young, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 will likely feature a cover display larger than 3 inches in size. The Galaxy Z Flip 4...
DJI Mavic 3 Classic review: the refined and affordable king of the skies
When the DJI Mavic 3 launched in 2021, it raised the bar for what a drone is capable of, but the problem was that it was priced to match its formidable aerial cinematography chops. Now, DJI has a way to address that problem. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic brings this...
The most innovative headphones of 2022
We’ve been in something of a golden era for personal audio for more than two decades if you start counting with the launch of the first iPod. You might think that there’s simply no more room for new features or improvements, and yet if anything, the pace of progress — especially in headphones and earbuds — has only increased. In 2022, companies started to look at ways to overcome wireless audio’s traditional limitations, sometimes successfully, sometimes a little less so. But either way, we’re here to recognize the products that really stepped out on a limb.
