Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
The holidays are in full swing this weekend, with a cherished annual tradition taking place downtown at City Hall, hosted by the one and only Gloria "I Will Survive" Gaynor. Meanwhile, several stage shows offer holiday fun — don't miss a Whataburger-themed play, a Texas version of a Christmas Carol, plus a gospel holiday experience. And speaking of holidays and gospel, the Blind Boys of Alabama visit town for what promises to be an unforgettable seasonal concert. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend.Thursday, December 1Rothko Chapel presents World AIDS Day ObservanceVisitors at the World AIDS Day Observance...
3 tony Tanglewood dwellings open their doors for Houston's oldest holiday home tour
Since 1941, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation of Houston and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Houston Alumnae Association have hosted the biennial Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour. It's allowed guests into some of Houston's finest addresses to see their holiday decor, while also raising millions of dollars for area charities.The home tour is back this year, with a focus on Tanglewood. Three homes are available for viewing, part of Kappa Kappa Gamma's Making Spirits Bright for Our Community campaign. Homes are open Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 from 10 am to 4 pm.Go inside 414 Shadywood Rd., 5936 Deerwood...
Houston's Hobby Airport powers up totally cool new gaming lounge for bored and weary travelers
Local gamers now have a new option to while away those flight delays and passenger pickup waits at Hobby Airport. Houston's William P. Hobby Airport is now one the first airports in the country to offer what's dubbed as the "ultimate gaming experience for travelers." The airport has launched a premium video game lounge inside the international terminal called Gameway.That means weary, bored, or early travelers can chill in the lounge and plug into15 top-of-the-line, luxury gaming stations: six Xbox stations, five Playstation stations, four PC stations, all with the newest games on each platform. Aficionados will surely appreciate the...
Haute Houston home overflows with elegance and updated features
11102 Wickwood Dr. Houston, TX 77024 Neighborhood: Piney Point VillageStyle: MediterraneanSquare footage: 10,359Beds: 5-6Baths: 6 full, 1 partialPrice: $5,395,000 The lowdown: Designed by Robert Dame, this elegant home combines romantic European style with modern finishes and amenities. Photo courtesy of TK Images11102 Wickwood Dr. is listed for $5,395,000. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesA sweeping marble staircase guarantees a grand entry. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesIt's crowned by a stained glass dome. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesThe kitchen features a large island. ...
Houston Restaurant Weeks' sister charity dining event returns with $25 dinners and exciting participants
A new charity dining event from the organizers of Houston Restaurant Weeks will return in 2023. Eat Drink HTX will take place from February 15-28, organizer the Cleverly Stone Foundation announced. Similar in style to Houston Restaurant Weeks, restaurants that participate in Eat Drink HTX serve prix fixe menus at set price points for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Whereas HRW prices are $25 for lunch and brunch and $39 or $55, Eat Drink is much less expensive — $15 for lunch and brunch and $20 or $25 for dinner. The lower price point allows for more casual and fast casual...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 20 must-hit spots for December
Photo courtesy of Dominique SachseHouston's Dominique Sachse will host a sale of her hottest pieces at madmeg. Photo courtesy of PUCCI Café & Pet BoutiqueYour pampered pooch needs this cableknit sweater from PUCCI Café & Pet Boutique. Photo courtesy of Stephen Dwek/Instagram Jewelry lovers will be delighted with the Stephen Dwek's newest gold pieces available at Neiman Marcus. Photo courtesy of DBS Living. Houstonians Larry Leonard and Sukaina Rajani recently launched their new line of high-end athleisure wear. ...
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and city leaders still searching for answers after water plant failure
With the boil notice finally lifted, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is still searching for answers. "Stuff happens, whether I like it or don't like it," Mayor Sylvester Turner tells CultureMap news partner ABC13. According to Turner, a transformer at the water plant failed, as well as the backup transformer. Generators never kicked in.The city has a long-standing $56 million contract with NRG Energy Services to have backup power generation equipment at the East Water Purification Plant."Well, we did have generators, but when the transformers failed to operate, it prevented the generators from being connected in order to provide the additional...
Houston Independent School District cancels classes again due to city-wide boil notice
With the issues surrounding the city-wide boil notice still unresolved, Houston Independent School District has announced all its campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, November 29. This comes after classes were canceled on Monday, November 28."This decision has been made due to the logistical challenges caused by the notice," district staff notes in an email. "Those challenges prevent the district from being able to provide meals for its students and ensure safe water is available for students and staff."The email goes on to add that all HISD employees will be working remotely unless otherwise instructed by the chief...
'Burn you twice' hot chicken chain spices up Houston with fifth fiery location
A rapidly growing chicken tender restaurant will soon arrive in Spring. Urban Bird Hot Chicken will open its fifth Houston-area store next year in January.Located in the former B.Good space at 2162 Spring Stuebner Rd., Urban Bird will be part of The Market, a Kroger-anchored shopping center within the the larger City Place mixed-use development. Other nearby tenants include Torchy’s Tacos, Jinya Ramen Bar, and Beard Papa’s, the Japan-based cream puff bakery.First opened in 2020, Urban Bird is a chicken tenders concept with different spice blends that deliver increasing levels of heat. The six options range from "country" up to...
Houston beauty experts share skincare tips, products, and procedures for an ultra-glam holiday glow
Ah, the holidays. The season ahead can make even the most bah-humbug person feel a bit indulgent. Parties, shopping and extra treats or cocktails (like Emma D'Arcy's TikTok famous "negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it") are par for the course for the next few weeks. Although finding perfect outfits and presents is important, prepping for a holiday-ready complexion – that doesn't take too long and will counteract all those celebratory indulgences – is essential. Even the most devout skincare enthusiast may want extra help to look photo and celebration ready, so we sat down with local skincare experts who share...
10 ways these River Oaks apartment homes will elevate your next chapter
In what may be Houston’s most coveted neighborhood sits NOVEL River Oaks, a new beacon of classic architecture and modern lifestyle that honors the heritage, elegance, and natural beauty of the area.A testament to high-end living, these elegant apartment homes make an impression and continue the pace of this alluring ZIP code that’s steeped in history.Here are 10 notes about NOVEL River Oaks that illustrate how you can elevate your own narrative here.1. It’s a natural fitCanopied under lush live oaks, the setting for your new home is an idyllic haven within the city. The airy, botanical aesthetic is just...
Margaritaville Lake Resort proves there's no place like paradise for the holidays
Good tidings and even greater joy are waiting at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe this season, where the five o’clock vibes are looking plenty festive.Break free from the hustle and bustle and take advantage of the resort’s special promotion, “There’s No Place Like Paradise for the Holidays,” that gets you incredible deals for that suite life with no resort fees — plus access to the onsite golf club and spa along with mini-golf, tennis, pickleball, boat rentals, heated pools, and more.You can also get in on a number of festive events at this lakeside locale. Check out these ideas for...
Luxurious new mid-rise coming to River Oaks elevates with Park Avenue flair and lock-and-leave living
One of Houston's most coveted neighborhoods will be host to an elegant new Park Avenue vibe for Inner-Loop-minded buyers.A new mid-rise is set to break ground in the tony area between River Oaks and Avalon Place next year. Christened The Lexington (2419 Mimosa Dr.), the new condominium project is the latest development from Pelican Builders, the company behind the nearby buzzy boutique mid-rise, The Revere. The Lexington is set to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, with initial residences available around 18 months after groundbreaking, per press materials.A collab between Pelican Builders and the award-winning, Houston-based...
Landmark Rice Village art gallery hosts first-ever sale event ahead of transformation into multipurpose space
For some 40 years, much-heralded Houston art maven Ron Gremillion has been a fixture of the local scene as a buyer, gallerist, and collector. Indeed, his Gremillion and Co. Fine Art complex has become a Rice University landmark. Seemingly, the Gremillion and Co. Fine Art compound at 2501 Sunset Blvd. would endure in its current iteration for another decade. But like much of Houston these days, an enduring local space is being reimagined. A group of Houston investors have purchased Gremillion’s property, which was designed by acclaimed architect Jim Lass and are refreshing the gallery and annex — both totaling...
How UTHealth Houston is pushing the boundaries of heart and vascular medicine
Building on Houston’s legacy as the birthplace of cardiovascular surgery, a new generation of physicians and researchers are leading the field into new frontiers of lifesaving discovery and patient care.Gustavo S. Oderich, MD, is one of the outstanding surgeons writing the next chapter in heart and vascular medicine.Oderich, professor and John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Distinguished Chair of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery with UTHealth Houston Heart and Vascular, and a world-class team are pioneering minimally invasive endovascular surgical techniques to treat complex aortic aneurysms.In fact, Oderich is one of the few surgeons in the United States — and the...
Affluent Houston suburb leads region for highest holiday spending budgets in U.S.
As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, holiday shopping budgets are in the spotlight, and a study from WalletHub lists Sugar Land as one of the top cities where Santa doesn't need a whole lot of help.According to the personal finance website, the average holiday budget in Sugar Land is $2,793 per person, the 15th highest in the nation. As CultureMap previously reported, Sugar Land residents here make an average of $123,261; the average home price is $337,600.Fittingly, Fort Bend, home to Sugar Land, was recently named the second-richest county in Texas.As for Greater Houston, Santa's bag...
Promising East End Mediterranean cafe closes and rebrands as new Italian-American bistro
One of this year’s most promising new restaurants has closed, but its chefs have a new concept planned for the space. Café Louie announced that it has closed and will become Louie’s Italian American. Opened in May by chef Angelo Emiliani and his sister, pastry chef Lucianna Emiliani, Café Louie offered a Mediterranean-influenced take on the all-day cafe. Mornings featured pastries by Lucianna with savory items such as breakfast sandwiches. Chef Angelo served a more elevated dinner menu built around bistro classics such as shrimp cocktail, roast chicken, and freshly made pastas.The closing comes as a surprise, particularly given the...
Briargrove piano bar changes tune to new steak-driven supper club concept
A Houston psychiatrist will revive a beloved piano bar that closed during the middle of the pandemic. Caps Supper Club & Bar will open early next year in the former Caps Piano Bar space in Briargrove (2610 Briar Ridge Dr.). Dr. Venkata Diddi tells CultureMap that he became interested in the restaurant business at the encouragement of his wife, who had worked in the industry before the couple had children and wanted to resume working now that they’re older. He found Caps at the suggestion of a friend who had been a regular at the intimate space, which had a...
HISD goes green with net-zero carbon emission school buses thanks to EPA grant
Houston Independent School District is hopping on the city's net-zero carbon emissions bus, so to speak, thanks to more than $6.2 million in funding from the Environmental Protection Agency.The funds are part of the EPA's Clean School Bus Program Fiscal Year 2022 rebate competition, which will award nearly $51 million in funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Texas school districts, and $965 million in total to districts around the country.Houston's $6.2 million will go toward 25 new school buses, according to a statement from the EPA. Fifteen of the vehicles will be brand-new electric buses."Taking steps to make...
Gooey-centered cookie bakery opens in Tanglewood/Briargrove area with oversized treats and more
A Cypress-based cookie bakery is ready to open its first retail location in Briargrove. Milk Mustache will open its new location in the former Michael’s Cookie Jar space at 1864 Fountain View Dr. As CultureMap reported in July, founder Tracy Jones started Milk Mustache by giving away cookies to first responders, drive-by birthday parties, and daycare centers. Eventually, the enthusiastic response prompted her to turn the side hustle into a business by opening a bakery in Cypress. Over time, she developed her recipe as a hefty, 6-ounce cookie that’s approximately 4 inches in diameter. Similar in approach to New York’s...
