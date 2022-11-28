ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (four, six, ten, thirty-one, thirty-four)
JACKSON, MS
MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Friday:. (nine, six, seven; FB: three) (one, three, three, nine; FB: two) (nine, three, six, four; FB: three) (one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi St. 82, MVSU 52

MVSU (1-9) Minton 0-1 0-0 0, Stredic 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 5-15 0-0 14, Washington 5-11 1-2 14, Gipson 4-10 2-4 10, Waller 4-8 3-3 12, Waldon 0-1 0-0 0, W.Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Ivory 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Umoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 6-9 52.
ITTA BENA, MS
New strategic plan would bolster Mississippi’s defense industry

(The Center Square) – Growing Mississippi’s defense economy is the focus of a new strategic plan. The Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, Gov. Tate Reeves announced, is working in conjunction with the Mississippi Defense Initiative and the University of Southern Mississippi on a plan to grow and strengthen the state’s defense economy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

