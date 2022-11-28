ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska pulls away in second half to roll Boston College

The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its second straight victory with an 88-67 win against Boston College on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Keisei Tominaga stole the show with 23 points and the Huskers put together a dominant second-half effort en route to a 21-point win. Fred Hoiberg was...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

The Nebraska football team lost the highest-ranked player in its 2023 recruiting class Thursday. Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman, a four-star athlete who is among the nation's top 100 recruits, announced he will be reopening his recruitment. Coleman committed to Nebraska on Oct. 22 in a joyous ceremony at East...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff

LINCOLN – On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday. “This group of coaches will be great representatives of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte basketball swept by Lincoln Northeast in season opener

River Johnston led all players with 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to help the North Platte boys basketball team win its season opener. The Bulldogs lost to Lincoln Northeast 68-47 at home Thursday. “We kind of had our backs against the wall most of the game,” North Platte...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (one, nine, eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: four, thirteen; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen) (seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. 20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4. (twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good

NEBRASKA CITY — The sign outside the long-closed Mayhew Cabin museum and John Brown’s Cave is blunt and to the point: “Killed by City of NC.”. “NC” refers to Nebraska City, a quaint Missouri River town that is the home of Arbor Day as well as 10 museums, honoring everything from windmills to Civil War veterans.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

OMAHA — A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued last week for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He is not in custody. Law...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits

OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students’ front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district. Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln man filmed roommate while she was showering, police say

A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after one of his three roommates — a 22-year-old woman — found his iPhone recording her from a bathroom shelf as she showered Sunday evening, according to police. The woman called police to the house near 22nd Street and Park Avenue...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart,' defendant tells judge at sentencing

A Lincoln man behind the wheel in a fatal crash that killed a motorcyclist in 2020 told the judge Wednesday his faith lies in knowing the young man is in heaven. "The loss of Brady's life weighs heavy on my heart every second of the day," Patrick Tvrdy said, referring to 23-year-old Brady Sweetser. "There's nothing more that I want than his family's forgiveness. My own forgiveness is something completely different."
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in death of motorcyclist

OMAHA — A 36-year-old Omaha man was charged Monday in Douglas County with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist. Miguel Penalosa is accused of causing the death of Joseph M. Zadina Jr. in a Sept. 26 crash at the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Penalosa also was charged with driving with a suspended license.
OMAHA, NE

