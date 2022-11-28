Read full article on original website
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
Jefferson City moves into phase 2 of its Capital Area Active Transportation Plan
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's government is moving into phase 2 in implementing their Capital Area Active Transportation Plan. In phase 2, the city is looking for public feedback on a draft of the plan developed by consultants. "The Active Transportation Plan is an update of other bike and pedestrian...
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 2
Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January. A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday. House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm...
Candlelight Lodge closes Friday after more than 60 years as an assisted living facility
The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area. Over its long history, the building housed cross-country travelers, female aviators in training and even Harry Truman during the attack on Pearl Harbor. But for the past 63 years, Candlelight...
Mid-Missourians bike for a cause during "Cranktivus"
COLUMBIA – Biking enthusiasts gathered in Columbia Saturday for the "Cranktivus" food drive. The part food drive, part bike event has been running for 9 years. Participants arrived at Walt’s Bike Shop at noon. There, they grabbed grocery lists, planned their routes and headed out to get food. All the food collected benefits the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.
Mid-Missouri organizations kickstart the giving season
COLUMBIA – The season of giving is starting and many organizations across mid-Missouri are already beginning their own projects to help their communities this holiday season. One of those organizations is Hope For Christmas, a faith-based charity operating out of Jefferson City and serving over 30 different counties. Hope...
Holiday events affect downtown Jefferson City parking this weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday. Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
Forum Boulevard land surveys begin Monday
COLUMBIA − Engineering Surveys & Services, a consultant for the city of Columbia Public Works, will conduct land surveying activities along the Forum Boulevard corridor beginning Monday, Dec. 5, as weather permits. The surveying is part of the initial steps to support planning and design for the proposed Forum...
Two pets rescued from Jefferson City house fire
JEFFERSON CITY - No injuries were reported after a structure fire in Jefferson City Friday. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of Atchison Street. First arriving fire units found heavy black smoke coming from the front door and basement of a small home,...
The Grinch who stole California gets a change of heart
CALIFORNIA − California brings on the festivities for the season, but it isn't Santa Claus that's been coming to this town. It's a different holiday character, one that's green and hairy, the Grinch. The character out of Dr. Seuss' story, which has many film adaptations, was spotted wreaking havoc...
Camden county man dies in Niangua Bridge crash Friday; one arrested
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden county man was fatally injured after a three-vehicle crash on the Niangua Bridge Friday evening. Miles D. Aldrich, 32, swerved to the right to avoid Drew E. Fairchild, 54, who was in another vehicle. The left of Aldrich's vehicle then struck the back of Fairchild's, which sent both of them off the road into a concrete barrier, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Memphis homicide suspect arrested in Columbia
COLUMBIA − A Memphis, Tennessee, homicide suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Columbia Police Department. Kevin Fennell, 34, is charged with first-degree murder after a Nov. 15 deadly shooting in Memphis. Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task...
Missouri Career and Technical Education programs receive ARPA funds
BOONVILLE – Fifty-one Missouri Career and Technical Education programs across the state received Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) grant, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). According to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, “the grant’s funds must be used to enhance or extend...
Woman killed in crash on East Broadway identified
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department released details Friday of Thursday's head-on crash on East Broadway. Sue Underwood, 83, of Columbia, is the victim of the fatal crash near the Hominy Creek Trail Bridge. Police said the other driver involved, Jonathan Key, 33, was taken to a local hospital...
Suspect wanted in southern Boone County shooting arrested
COLUMBIA − A Fulton man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been arrested. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect in Saturday's shooting in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road. Higgins is charged with first-degree assault and armed...
One person killed in crash on East Broadway
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on East Broadway Thursday afternoon. Police said the other driver involved was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time. Both lanes of East Broadway were blocked off between Timberhill...
MizzouRec basketball court dedicated to wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins
COLUMBIA - MU dedicated a MizzouRec basketball court to MU wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins Friday during a special ceremony. After Friday's Mizzou vs. Arizona wheelchair basketball game, MU honored coach Lykins, announcing the Ron Lykins Court. Coach Lykins has coached MU’s wheelchair basketball team since 2009. According to the...
Sedalia police looking for missing woman with Alzheimer's
SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department said it took a report of a missing woman on Wednesday. Officials said 69-year-old Melody O'Donnell was reported missing from her residence in the 900 block of East Sixth Street. Police said O'Donnell was seen leaving her residence between 1 and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Blair Oaks hopes to complete perfect season against Lamar
Blair Oaks football has been nothing short of dominant in 2022, averaging 57 points and allowing fewer than 15 points per game on the season. But the Falcons face one more test if they want to achieve perfection. Blair Oaks (13-0) battles southwest Missouri powerhouse Lamar (12-1) in the MSHSAA Class 2 Show-Me Bowl on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Blair Oaks defeats Lamar 32-27 in Class 2 state championship
COLUMBIA - The Blair Oaks Falcons won the Class 2 high school football championship Friday at Faurot Field after a matchup against the Lamar Tigers. Blair Oaks came into the game 13-0 this season and won its third state title in the last five years. Coach Ted LePage, who is...
