CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden county man was fatally injured after a three-vehicle crash on the Niangua Bridge Friday evening. Miles D. Aldrich, 32, swerved to the right to avoid Drew E. Fairchild, 54, who was in another vehicle. The left of Aldrich's vehicle then struck the back of Fairchild's, which sent both of them off the road into a concrete barrier, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO