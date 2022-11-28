Read full article on original website
Study finds most dangerous roads in Georgia are all in the Atlanta metro area
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
Election board to approve additional pay for poll workers who stayed late on Election Day
The Luzerne County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Monday to approve additional pay for poll workers who worked an extra two hours on Election Day last month. County Judge Lesa Gelb ordered polling sites to stay open an extra two hours, until 10 p.m., on Nov....
Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged
An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results.
Wyoming Area School Board picks Best as leader in 5-4 vote
The Wyoming Area School Board voted 5-4 to elect Lara Best as board president during a reorganization meeting on Thursday. Michael Supey, who had served as board president for the past year, received four votes. Best was elected to a four-year term on the school board in 2019. The following...
Luzerne County election board meeting postponed again
The Luzerne County Board of Elections had to once again postpone its meeting scheduled for Tuesday after a required legal notice failed to run Monday. The meeting will now be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the county courthouse on North River Street in Wilkes-Barre, board Chairwoman Denise Williams said.
FCC offers broadband access map for consideration
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson said Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission has released a new broadband access map. Carson called it a tool that will be integral in ensuring the commonwealth receives sufficient federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for all Pennsylvanians. “This map is...
Study shows a year-round school calendar has no academic benefit
(The Center Square) – Dozens of Illinois schools have gone to a year-round calendar, but a study suggests there are drawbacks. Year-round school is not a new idea. The idea was first adopted around 1970 in suburban districts like Valley View, Illinois, and Hayward, California, where enrollments were surging as families left nearby cities.
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'
Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside. “I was merely surviving, I...
Pillen to step down from NU board shortly before being sworn in as governor
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen said he'll resign from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents a day before he is sworn in as the state's 41st governor. The timing of his resignation will allow Pillen, who was elected to the District 3 seat representing northeast Nebraska in 2012 and 2018, to appoint his successor to the board.
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
Most popular baby names for boys in Utah
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys in Utah using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Idaho's gas prices finally under $4 per gallon
After months of paying more than $4 and $5 per gallon of gas, Idahoans are finally seeing prices that start with a 3. The average gallon of gas fell to $3.99 on Friday, according to a AAA press release. It's the first time Idaho's average gas price has been less than $4 since March.
