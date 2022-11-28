ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach has 4 proposals to redevelop the coveted Rudee Loop plot. Now, the city wants your feedback.

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago
Rudee Loop is “one of the most desirable plots of undeveloped land on the eastern seaboard,” according to the city. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Changes are coming to Rudee Loop, and if you want to share your ideas about its future, now’s the time.

Virginia Beach has launched an online survey to gather input from the public on four proposals that would transform the nearly 11-acre cul-de-sac bordered by the ocean and Rudee Inlet. The city and its development authority have been assembling the land for more than 20 years. It’s currently a hodgepodge of parking lots, but the waterfront has long been a destination for anglers and surfers.

Rudee Loop is “one of the most desirable plots of undeveloped land on the eastern seaboard,” according to the city.

The proposals solicited by the city earlier this year range from a mixed-use development with hotels, apartments and open space to multiple large parks with a fishing pier. The ideas came from developers Bruce Smith and Bruce Thompson, as well as the Virginia Gentlemen Foundation and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Work Program Architects of Norfolk has a $50,000 contract with the city to get feedback from the community and present the results to the City Council. In 2020, the same company helped develop a 10-year plan for the resort area which states that public input is needed before any decisions are made concerning Rudee Loop’s future.

Two public open houses will be held, but they haven’t been scheduled yet.

The survey, dubbed “Reimagining Rudee Loop” is available at https://publicinput.com/RudeeLoop. It will remain open until midnight Jan. 8.

Respondents are asked to prioritize the top three amenities they’d like to see. Options include open space, a hotel, bike racks, surfboard storage and others. Be prepared to pick your favorite proposal and explain why you chose it.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

