Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Was the Circleville Writer, Terrorizer of a Whole Town?NikCircleville, OH
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes rout St. Francis 96-59The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
WSYX ABC6
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
WSYX ABC6
Recent drug overdose spike in Licking County, health officials say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There has been an increase in recent drug overdoses, according to the Licking County Health Department. Health officials issued a community advisory Friday morning. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, there has been an increase in suspected non-fatal overdoses in Licking County, officials said. Licking...
WSYX ABC6
Questions, controversy remain after Columbus school cancels holiday drag story time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Concern and controversy followed the cancellation of a school's holiday event featuring drag performers Saturday in the Clintonville area. The event was supposed to feature holiday stories and dance numbers with local drag performers. After learning a far-right group was planning to protest the event,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Health officials name another place people may have been exposed to measles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Health officials have named a Dollar Tree location in Westerville as a known location an individual infected with measles visited. An individual with a confirmed case of measles visited the Dollar Tree at 5990 Westerville Road on Dec. during the time frame of 6:20 p.m. until 8:50 p.m.
WSYX ABC6
Cat makes friends with Amazon driver in Washington Court House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Amazon driver made a new friend while delivering a package to a house in Washington Court House. The driver took time to pet a resident's cat who was hanging out on the front porch. It turns out the cat really enjoyed the Amazon driver's...
WSYX ABC6
Staffing shortages, uncertainty the reality for childcare centers recovering from pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Challenges for many in the childcare industry include shortages in staffing, struggles in hiring, and the realities of a field that's never fully recovered from the pandemic. The impacts of the pandemic vary across the area. "We are like a big family here," Juliet Blackenberry,...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
WSYX ABC6
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
WSYX ABC6
Some CCS parents say new transportation plan is hurting more than helping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new transportation plan for all Columbus City School students who take the bus starts on Jan. 4. It's meant to improve transportation issues and impacts about 38,000 students. For the Myer family, the new plan is more inconvenient than helpful. "The fact that they...
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
WSYX ABC6
Growth concerns in Marysville: worries about traffic, losing 'small-town feel'
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in one Central Ohio town are worried that a massive new subdivision could lead to a change in the way their small town feels and will add to traffic woes already being felt. Marysville residents said they have concerns about the annexation of land...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood, woman and baby injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot and two other people, including a baby, were injured in a crash in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday. Police were called to the area of East 2nd Avenue just before 6 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
WSYX ABC6
2 years later, family of Casey Goodson Jr. still seeking closure following shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been two years since Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a former Franklin County deputy, but the heartache is still fresh for his family. Sunday will mark two years since the shooting for which Jason Meade is facing a murder charge. Goodson's...
WSYX ABC6
West Columbus man wants more city safety resources after rash of violence in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus man said more city security is needed in his neighborhood after a rash of violent crimes in his community. "The two suspects tried to carjack me, came from behind my house," paramedic Joe Whittington said. He said two suspects tried to steal...
WSYX ABC6
Second suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have arrested a second suspect wanted in a deadly shootout at a Columbus gas station. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, was arrested Thursday in the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane on the Far East Side, police said. He was wanted for three counts of felonious assault in an Oct. 30 shooting at a Sheetz on North Cassady Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police officer who shot, killed man in September 2021 not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in September 2021. The grand jury declined to indict Officer Andrew Hawkins in the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
WSYX ABC6
18-year-old shot while leaving Wedgewood Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she was walking out of a friend's apartment in Wedgewood Apartments early Saturday morning. Police were called to Grant Hospital on a walk-in shooting around 4:42 a.m. The victim was struck in the right arm and is in stable condition, police said.
Comments / 0