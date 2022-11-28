Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’
There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
NFL Week 13 ATS Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 13 in the NFL continues on Sunday and the weekend features a stacked card of exciting games to bet...
Is Thursday’s Patriots vs. Bills game on TV? Free live stream, how to watch on Amazon
It’s time for Thursday Night Football as the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a key Week 13 NFL matchup. However, with Amazon Prime Video getting rights for TNF games this season, it can be a bit tricky for some fans trying to find the game.
NFL best bets, locks, picks against spread for Patriots vs. Bills, Week 13 games
For good reason, there’s been a lot of talk this week about how the Bills didn’t punt in their 47-17 whipping of the Patriots in the playoffs last year. This week should be closer than that. New England is starting a much healthier secondary. Is it healthy enough...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Patriots-Bills game will be on ‘local’ TV, but not in Western Mass. Thursday; here’s why
How can you watch the New England Patriots game on Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills? Depending on where you live, you may have multiple options. While Amazon Prime Video is carrying the broadcast nationally (along with NFL+), you may have an easier option to catch Thursday’s game if you live in Massachusetts and parts of New England.
9 Patriots takeaways: Offense goes full decaf in another lopsided loss to Bills
FOXBOROUGH — A punchless Patriots offense just didn’t show up against the Bills on Thursday night. In prime time, New England’s defense wasn’t terrible against Josh Allen and company — there was nowhere to go but up, right? — but the offense went full decaf and never gave the Patriots a chance. Ultimately, they lost 24-10 in a game that never felt close.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0