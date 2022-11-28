ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’

There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
NFL Week 13 ATS Picks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 13 in the NFL continues on Sunday and the weekend features a stacked card of exciting games to bet...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
9 Patriots takeaways: Offense goes full decaf in another lopsided loss to Bills

FOXBOROUGH — A punchless Patriots offense just didn’t show up against the Bills on Thursday night. In prime time, New England’s defense wasn’t terrible against Josh Allen and company — there was nowhere to go but up, right? — but the offense went full decaf and never gave the Patriots a chance. Ultimately, they lost 24-10 in a game that never felt close.
