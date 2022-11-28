Gwyneth Paltrow & Apple Martin's Big City Weekend Shows You're Never Too Old to Shop With Mom

Gwyneth Paltrow packed up and headed East for the long Thanksgiving weekend! The goop founder, usually based in the Los Angeles area, headed to New York for a few days with family, including her daughter Apple Martin (whom she shares with ex Chris Martin) and husband Brad Falchuk.

She headed back to her hometown, New York City, for a few days of girl time with her oldest, Apple. Paltrow took to her Instagram Stories to share her meals out at some old favorite haunts; taking a snap of herself and her lookalike daughter Apple at Elio’s, a legendary Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side, as well as at Midtown’s Monkey Bar and 53.

It wasn’t just food that kept the pair busy, though. Mother and daughter headed to Bergdorf Goodman for some retail therapy, and Paltrow posted another image of the duo in the store. In the snap, she held one of the shop’s iconic purple paper shopping bags. “Oops,” read the caption.

Earlier in the week, Paltrow’s family spent Thanksgiving in the Hamptons, one of her happy places and where she spent a good chunk of the summer with Apple and her son, Moses. Her home in the beach community isn’t too far from one of her year-round goop stores, located in Sag Harbor. It’s one of the few places Gwyneth enthusiasts can shop her annual — and usually over-the-top — goop holiday gift guides in person!

In addition to being a keen gift list curator, Paltrow is also known to be an enthusiastic chef. In a bit of sponsored content on her Instagram feed, she extolled the virtues of family traditions during the end-of-year period and shared one of her favorite recipes. “The holidays are my favorite time of year because of our family traditions,” she wrote . “That’s what inspired my version of a latke pie—I do love an OG latke, but the pie is much easier and it’s all ready and crispy at the same time.”

Anyone who is excited to keep tabs on Paltrow’s Big Apple adventures, or her holiday recommendations on what to buy for oneself or one’s loved ones, will be glad to hear the news that goop is breaking into podcasts.

Gwyneth’s company just signed a significant development deal with Audible to bring a slate of four audio projects into the world. Goop and the Amazon-owned company are teaming up to launch “The Goop Pursuit,” which is what they are calling the four productions devoted to exploring personal experiences and stories.

These blended celebrity families make it look easy !