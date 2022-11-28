ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Sugar Bowl appears headed for an all-playoff future after CFP's expansion to 12 teams

After this season, the Sugar Bowl appears headed for an all-playoff future. The College Football Playoff announced Thursday that it will expand to 12 teams in 2024. It also included confirmation that the Sugar Bowl will serve as quarterfinal games in 2024 and 2025 — and although future seasons are not yet set in stone, Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said he had been given “every reasonable assurance” that the Sugar Bowl will continue to be part of the 12-team playoff format.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Letters: UNO students were right to reject football team

Will Sutton has become an election-results critic. Recently 70% of the University of New Orleans students who voted rejected adding football to the UNO athletic program. Sutton says they were wrong. And he questions the presumptive low turnout (only 30% of UNO students voted, while a 30% turnout in many Louisiana elections is considered substantial) as not reflecting real support for the proposal.
LAPLACE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane must produce facility upgrades to keep producing football wins

It was 24 years ago when Tulane football had much the same momentum it has now. Little was done in the immediate aftermath to capitalize on a 12-0 season. In 2022, Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz is determined to not let that happen again. According to Tulane University, he informed the school that he would remain as the head coach.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tripsavvy.com

The 7 Best Beignets in New Orleans

Although beignets have been the official donut of Louisiana since 1986, they have been deeply embedded in New Orleans culture for centuries. Their arrival to the Crescent City dates to the 1700s, when the Acadian people brought this sweet treat—a part of French Mardi Gras celebrations since the 16th century—from Nova Scotia to Louisiana. Since then, the beignet has grown to cult status, enjoyed not merely at Mardi Gras, but year-round.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Live coverage: French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in New Orleans, marking the first visit by a French leader in almost 50 years. See our live coverage and his full schedule below. (Can't see it? Click here.) Why is Macron in New Orleans?. Macron hopes to highlight historic ties and develop plans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 2-4

Welcome to December! For many, "it's the most wonderful time of the year." Here are 10 options (plus a little lagniappe) for the first weekend. New Orleans loves a parade and the holidays, so a natural combination will be the inaugural HOLIDAY PARADE Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring specialty floats, large balloons, marching units, bands and more, including throws. Kern Studios, partnering with Children's Hospital New Orleans and the Downtown Development District, will kick off the spectacle and wrap up the fun with a holiday experience and concert in Lafayette Square from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Step up to the route and more here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Southern Digest

The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show

If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Acadiana Table

Roast Beef Po’boy

Growing up in South Louisiana, po’boys were just about as common as hamburgers are today. In small towns back then, we didn’t have a burger chain on every corner. It was mostly mom-and-pop sandwich shops and greasy spoon cafés that put out their home-cooked specialties, especially a down-home Louisiana roast beef po’boy.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

