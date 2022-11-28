Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools looking for substitute bus drivers
The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional. It will be at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, from 5-9 p.m. Anyone interested...
theadvocate.com
New Baton Rouge school board member to quit job at charter school to avoid ethics conflict
Cliff Lewis, elected this past month to a seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, is planning to “err on the side of caution” and resign mid-school year from his day job as a parent liaison at a charter school in Baton Rouge rather than risk potentially violating state ethics law.
theadvocate.com
$2,000 hiring bonus and part-timer pay increase on table for Baton Rouge schools
New employees set to teach in a classroom in January are likely to receive a $2,000 mid-year hiring bonus, but East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members want to see whether there’s enough money to give bonuses to some other recent teacher hires as well. The special hiring bonus...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools announces 2022-23 Students of the Year
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the 2022-23 Students of the Year for fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades. The outstanding students will be recognized before the Ascension Parish School Board meeting on Dec. 6, and the district winners will be named at that time. "We are so fortunate to have the...
inregister.com
Giving Back: Brave Heart – Children in Need
For the roughly 3,800 foster children currently in Louisiana, family life has already had its challenges. But the process of being ushered into the care of strangers—often on short notice, and with few possessions—can be a traumatic experience all its own. It was the realization of this over a dinner conversation with her social worker niece Christy that led Baton Rouge native Dee Robinson to embark on the philanthropic journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of nonprofit Brave Heart – Children in Need back in 2004.
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?
The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
NOLA.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
brproud.com
Two Iberville Parish schools close early due to ‘major water leak’
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Iberville Parish School District, two area campuses are closing at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, December 1. Around 10:30 a.m., parents of students at North Iberville Elementary and High School were informed that a major water leak was impacting each school. For this...
brproud.com
Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
brproud.com
All clear given, school in Ascension Parish releasing early after ‘hazmat situation’
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The all clear has been given after CF Industries experienced an ammonia leak on Thursday morning. Various intersections were closed and one school transferred their occupants to another school. The school affected by this leak was Donaldsonville Primary and Ascension Parish Schools provided these details...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 'All clear' after Ascension chemical leak forced shutdown at nearby school
DONALDSONVILLE - A chemical leak at a manufacturing company forced several roads and a nearby school to shut down Thursday morning. Watch live newscasts here. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and school officials, an ammonia leak at CF Industries happened around 6:30 a.m., before school started, and buses transporting students to Donaldsonville Primary were redirected to Lowery Primary/Middle School out of caution.
Habitat to open applications
Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is releasing applications for its Affordable Homeownership Program on January 3, 2023 and will hold some information sessions to help folks fill them out.
wbrz.com
Food trucks return to Baker after mayor vetos ban; city council planning to override decision
BAKER - The city of Baker will allow food trucks once again after Mayor Darnell Waites vetoed an ordinance from the city council that would have banned them. For more than two years, Nancy Thomas, who owns a food truck called SuggaShacc says she has been fighting with the city council to keep her small business open.
brproud.com
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
theadvocate.com
Child Advocacy Services in the Felicianas honors Veronica London for 20 years of service
Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes. London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson. CAS services children and families in the community through...
brproud.com
Pierre Part Elementary School placed on lockdown after threatening note found
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — An elementary school in Assumption Parish went into lockdown Wednesday morning after the discovery of a written threat in the bathroom. Deputies, detectives, and school personnel searched for any sign of a possible threat and had “every individual” go through a metal detector, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. No credible threat was found by authorities and Pierre Part Elementary School resumed normal operations.
wbrz.com
Iberville High School, Elementary School to dismiss early Thursday due to water leak on campus
IBERVILLE - Iberville Elementary School and Iberville High School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to a water leak on campus, according to officials. "Due to a major water leak at our North Iberville campuses, both schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.," a post from the Iberville Parish School System read. "Please check our social media page for updates."
NOLA.com
Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation, highway closures in Donaldsonville
Update: 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022: The ammonia leak at the CF Industries complex in western Ascension Parish has been clear and local highways were been reopened, the Sheriff's Office said. Original: An ammonia gas leak at the CF Industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish parent arrested on 20 counts of unauthorized recording on campus
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Livingston Parish Public School parent on Tuesday afternoon for unauthorized recording on school property. According to LPSO, deputies arrested a 39-year-old parent, Amanda Carter of Watson, on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of communication. The...
NOLA.com
ANDREW'S ANGLE: Covington faithful show amazing spirit amid brutal slayings
It’s said that the truest test of character is how someone handles adversity. If that’s correct, then the good people of Covington have character in spades. Adversity can come in any number of forms, and it comes at us repeatedly. It’s part of life, the usual hand-wringing over work, family, health and wealth.
