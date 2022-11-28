ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools looking for substitute bus drivers

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone interested in becoming a certified substitute bus driver. Attendance is required on all listed dates. Masks will be optional. It will be at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, from 5-9 p.m. Anyone interested...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools announces 2022-23 Students of the Year

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the 2022-23 Students of the Year for fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades. The outstanding students will be recognized before the Ascension Parish School Board meeting on Dec. 6, and the district winners will be named at that time. "We are so fortunate to have the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
inregister.com

Giving Back: Brave Heart – Children in Need

For the roughly 3,800 foster children currently in Louisiana, family life has already had its challenges. But the process of being ushered into the care of strangers—often on short notice, and with few possessions—can be a traumatic experience all its own. It was the realization of this over a dinner conversation with her social worker niece Christy that led Baton Rouge native Dee Robinson to embark on the philanthropic journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of nonprofit Brave Heart – Children in Need back in 2004.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Clancy DuBos: Will ‘dark money’ sway Public Service Commission race?

The Dec. 10 runoff for the District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) reflects an interesting new trend in American politics: attempts by national progressives to sway — critics would say “buy” — local elections by pumping truckloads of “dark money” into contests that never before generated outside interest.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 'All clear' after Ascension chemical leak forced shutdown at nearby school

DONALDSONVILLE - A chemical leak at a manufacturing company forced several roads and a nearby school to shut down Thursday morning. Watch live newscasts here. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and school officials, an ammonia leak at CF Industries happened around 6:30 a.m., before school started, and buses transporting students to Donaldsonville Primary were redirected to Lowery Primary/Middle School out of caution.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
KATC News

Habitat to open applications

Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is releasing applications for its Affordable Homeownership Program on January 3, 2023 and will hold some information sessions to help folks fill them out.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Pierre Part Elementary School placed on lockdown after threatening note found

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — An elementary school in Assumption Parish went into lockdown Wednesday morning after the discovery of a written threat in the bathroom. Deputies, detectives, and school personnel searched for any sign of a possible threat and had “every individual” go through a metal detector, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. No credible threat was found by authorities and Pierre Part Elementary School resumed normal operations.
PIERRE PART, LA
wbrz.com

Iberville High School, Elementary School to dismiss early Thursday due to water leak on campus

IBERVILLE - Iberville Elementary School and Iberville High School will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to a water leak on campus, according to officials. "Due to a major water leak at our North Iberville campuses, both schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.," a post from the Iberville Parish School System read. "Please check our social media page for updates."
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy