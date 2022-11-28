Read full article on original website
Here’s Where People Actually Think the Rudest New Yorkers Live
How many times have you heard that New Yorkers are rude? I have many times in my lifetime. Mostly when I'm in another state and the subject of New York State comes up in conversation whether I like it or not. One time, while camping at the base of the...
This Is Upstate New York’s Fastest Growing Small Town
Nearly every Sunday of my teenage years was spend feeding the ducks in the park, or whistling show tunes as I window shopped among the main drag, or soaked in the excitement of the races. I lost count of the number of times I stopped in front of the majestic...
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Find Italian Treats and More in Upstate New York This Christmas
Italian treats always seem to find their way to a holiday table at Christmas time in Upstate New York. And thank goodness for that!. Italian Americans make up a huge number of families who can trace their heritage back to the Old Country. And because of that, authentic Italian bakeries and delicious gelato shops are pretty easy to find all over the region. They also get very busy during the Christmas holiday season preparing their popular treats for family gatherings and celebrations alike. You can never go wrong bringing a plate of these cookies as a gift for the host.
New Yorkers Spend $1.6 Billion a Year on ‘Retail Therapy’ Due to Mental Burnout
Life is hard. Spending is easy and if the results of a new study are accurate, New Yorkers are lifting their moods following a hard day by shopping and, a lot. As more workplaces are understaffed and heaping extra work on their existing employees for no additional pay or benefits, more and more Americans are struggling with mental health problems and as a temporary fix, they're turning to binge buying.
New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?
New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living. According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.
Santa’s Upstate New York Workshop Will Blow Your Kid’s Minds
"The children were nestled all snug in their beds, While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads." Sorry, Clement Clarke Moore. The children likely were not snuggled in bed. The better bet is that they were peeking through the staircase rails while holding back giggles as they did their very best to catch a glimpse of old St. Nick.
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?
There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
An Expert Christmas Tree Farm Guide for NY’s Southern Tier
The season is here. Yep, Christmas tree farms are now open for business. There's nothing quite like the smell of a fresh tree like Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, or one of several other types. Growing up, we had a real tree for Christmas. Having...
Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings
A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
Massive Ford Recall Will Impact Drivers In New York
A massive recall from automaker Ford will have a huge impact on drivers across New York. On Friday, Ford announced that over half of a million SUVs have been recalled since the company found that several SUVs have started on fire due to an issue with the fuel line. Ford...
Have Snow Fun at These 10 Upstate New York Snow Tube Destinations!
Call it a sport, or call it a fun family activity, no matter what you call it...snow tubing is here to stay in New York!. Snow tubing is a wonderful way for non-skiers to enjoy a day at any of Upstate New York's great ski centers. Not all of us are ski pros, so snow tubing is a fun alternative that the whole family can enjoy together.
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
The Southern Tier Of New York Hated These School Cafeteria Foods
I brought a lunch to school for most of my elementary through high school years. Money was a bit tight back in the day. But I didn't mind. My lunch from home was probably better than what was served in the school cafeteria. I remember the smell of a school...
Schools Must Immediately Stop Using Native American Mascots In New York State
As we celebrate November as Native American Indian Heritage Month in the United States, the New York State Education Department has made a huge announcement. James N. Baldwin, a Senior Deputy Commissioner with NYSED, recently sent out a memo stating that school districts in New York are not permitted to use Native American mascots anymore. The memo starts off,
Most Unique New Year’s Eve Drops In New York & Pennsylvania
New Year's Eve 2022. It's going to be here quicker than you may think. For some of us, we can't wait, hoping for a better 2023. But we say that every year at this time, right? Oh well, we can only hope. One of the most popular things about New...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
New Yorkers Ask, “Is Christmas Always on a Sunday?”
If you're a New Yorker and confused about what day of the week Christmas falls on, you're in good company and we're here to help clear things up for you. As we were pouring through some top-searched questions asked by New Yorkers on Google we stumbled on this – “is Christmas always on a Sunday?”
Upstate New York Family Wins $20K From ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
One Upstate New York family has an extra $20,000 in their bank account thanks to a silly video shared with “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”. Originally based on a Japanese variety show, America's Funniest Home Videos, also called AFV, gave Americans a glimpse into each other’s silly life events well before social media made it possible for us to document our every move in real time.
