Letters: Nancy Pelosi is no friend to capitalist system

Anne Milling's column published Nov. 25 states that Nancy Pelosi is "our friend." Since Pelosi's track record details that she embraces an agenda of top-down government control, income redistribution and the dehumanization of the individual (commonly known as socialism), there is no way I can think of her as "our friend."
