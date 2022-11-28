Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Letters: Nancy Pelosi is no friend to capitalist system
Anne Milling's column published Nov. 25 states that Nancy Pelosi is "our friend." Since Pelosi's track record details that she embraces an agenda of top-down government control, income redistribution and the dehumanization of the individual (commonly known as socialism), there is no way I can think of her as "our friend."
NOLA.com
Our Views: Associating with hatemongers shows bad judgment by Donald Trump
The old saying is that you are the company that you keep, and we sincerely hope that does not apply to former presidents — especially one who is thinking about being president again. That is why we welcome the rebukes from prominent Republicans like Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy...
